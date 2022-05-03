Supreme Court’s activism could make much of US an antiabortion vigilante state

What such a decision will not do is end abortion. Not even for citizens of states that ban the procedure. Women with enough means will travel elsewhere to end unwanted pregnancies. Some poor women and girls will try to self-induce an end to pregnancies. Others will resort to dangerous abortions administered by unqualified people in unsafe settings, with no emergency care should things go wrong.

If the US Supreme Court follows through on its initial resolve expressed in a draft abortion opinion, it will not only eliminate a half-century constitutional right to safe and legal abortion. It will also trigger a political reaction that could turn a broad swath of the nation into an antiabortion vigilante state.

Advertisement

To predict that, one need simply look to studies that compare countries with broad legal access to abortion to those with total or near abortion bans. According to a 2017 report by the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights, the difference in abortion rates is marginal: 34 abortions per 100,000 women aged 15 to 44 in the most abortion-restricting countries nations, compared to 37 per 100,000 in countries with broad access to legal abortion.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

The true disparity? “The more restrictive the legal setting, the higher the proportion of abortions that are least safe,” according to the report.

If the conservative Supreme Court bloc’s draft decision, published on Monday by Politico, is formally issued, the high court will have enabled an open season on abortion rights. Some 26 states will effectively ban abortion almost as soon as the high court formalizes such a ruling.

Nor will the antiabortion forces be content with merely ending conventional abortion in their states.

Texas has already passed an outrageous law allowing antiabortion vigilantes to sue anyone who aids a woman seeking an abortion, whether by paying for it or providing transportation to an out-of-state clinic. Other laws or proposed legislation would restrict the prescription of pregnancy-ending medication and prohibit the sending of that medication through the mail. Such prohibitions would almost certainly create a black-market in those drugs.

Advertisement

All that will foster efforts by anti-abortion vigilantes to investigate, sue, and bring pressure for prosecution.

This decision will be talked about in right-wing circle as correcting an egregiously erroneous decision, like, say, the court’s 1954 9-0 ruling overturning the separate-but-equal-schools decision of Plessy v. Ferguson.

It is not that. Although the American public is conflicted on abortion, there nevertheless remains broad support for pre-viability abortion rights. We saw that again in November, when a large-sample national poll showed that three-fifths of America supports the current abortion-rights framework, compared to 27 percent who want to see that framework revoked.

Instead, what we actually have here are five right-wing judicial activists, three of whom were appointed by a president who didn’t enjoy a popular-vote majority in either 2016 or 2020, prepared to overturn a 7-2 Supreme Court decision whose majority included five Republican-appointed justices. A decision several had pretended, during their confirmation hearings, to respect, duping poor credulous Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, who only now has come to realize she was had.

A decision that has been established law for 49 years.

Those dissembling and high-handed judicial radicals apparently declined an opportunity to expand the legitimacy of their tentative decision by narrowing its breadth. According to CNN, they could have gained the vote of Chief Justice John Roberts for a narrower ruling restricting national abortion protections to the 15 weeks that Mississippi’s law allows.

Advertisement

Instead, Justice Samuel Alito, in high-handed tones that mark his status as a lesser Antonin Scalia, dismissed the high court’s previous works with the sweeping arrogance of an ideologue.

So what’s to be done?

Supporters of abortion rights must realize they are in this fight for the long haul and double down on their efforts. For years, ending abortion has been a voting motivator for single-issue abortion opponents, who have focused like a laser on electing antiabortion lawmakers and supporting presidential candidates who pledged to make ending abortion a top priority.

Although supporting abortion rights has been important to Democrats, the issue certainly hasn’t had the same saliency. In part that’s because, after decades of repetition, Democratic warnings about the imminent loss of abortion rights had taken on aspects of crying wolf.

Now, however, the wolf is not just at the door. He’s in the house.

Speaking to reporters, President Biden said such a ruling could endanger other rights, such as same-sex marriage and access to contraception, that are also based on the court’s recognition of a constitutional right to privacy. In a written statement, Biden stressed the need to elect more supporters of abortion rights in order to codify abortion rights in federal legislation.

Advertisement

That will take a concerted effort. No, this decision isn’t yet final — but it adds a whole new urgency to this year’s midterm elections.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.