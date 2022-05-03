Take that, gift card scammers!

Scam artists try to trick or scare people, often elders, into buying gift cards at retail stores and reading the card numbers and codes to the scammers over the phone. Nati Harnik/Associated Press

I cannot believe anyone would still believe they need to pay anything with gift cards (“Walmart cracks down on gift card scammers,” Business, April 28). The IRS never calls, your grandchild isn’t in trouble, the police don’t call to say they are coming to arrest you, Amazon is not holding a package you need to pay for, no one needs to verify your Social Security number. Anything else? Oh, yeah. Stop answering unknown calls; if it’s real, they will leave a message. (And if it’s a phony message, see above.)