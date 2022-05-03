This could be the unsettling end of Roe v. Wade as ‘settled law’

“ Calm down, Roe v. Wade isn’t going anywhere ,” we were told. The Supreme Court will recognize and respect “ settled law .” Don’t worry your pretty little heads about it, they said.

Don’t tell those who’ve fought against what now seems to be the probable overturn of Roe v. Wade that they are being needlessly melodramatic. For decades, we’ve heard that rising threats against abortion rights were just so much red-meat Republican posturing and that we had nothing to worry about.

If Roe v. Wade falls, people, mostly girls and women, will die. The conservative majority of the Supreme Court knows this. They don’t care.

If an initial majority draft opinion obtained by Politico holds ― and given the court’s conservative majority, there’s little reason to believe it won’t — the nearly 50-year-old precedent that made abortion a constitutional right could be obliterated as soon as next month.

According to the leaked draft, authenticated by Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito calls Roe v. Wade, “egregiously wrong from the start.” He wrote, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

In Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in 1992, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the basic principles of Roe. That vote was 5-4, a dip from the 7-2 margin that decided Roe in 1973 with five justices appointed by Republican presidents.

Three conservative justices chosen by Donald Trump — Neil Gorsuch (a seat Mitch McConnell, then Senate majority leader, stole from Barack Obama in 2016), Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — side with Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas in the draft’s majority opinion.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said he would nominate “pro-life” justices to the Supreme Court. That’s why white evangelical Christians stuck with him through the “Access Hollywood” audiotape, more than 20 credible accusations of sexual misconduct and assault, and reported affairs.

Now Roe v. Wade could be all but done. If the draft opinion remains mostly unchanged, its impact would be a catastrophic level-up in the GOP’s relentless assault on human rights. Such attacks already severely restrict abortion in many states, allow doctors who perform the procedure to be sued, and have included banning and even criminalizing gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Overturning Roe isn’t just another front in the so-called culture wars. It’s violence against body autonomy for girls, women, and trans men, because reproductive rights are also trans rights. And it will not end here. Alito’s comment that abortion “is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions” is the tell ― neither are the rights of women, Black people or the LGBTQ community. That that puts everything from same-sex marriage to civil rights to contraceptives in the court’s crosshairs. Americans should recognize that abolishing abortion rights is the floor, not the ceiling.

With conservative justices legislating from the bench, they are ignoring the will of a majority of Americans. According to a CNN poll earlier this year, 69 percent of respondents said they don’t want Roe overturned. About 59 percent said they want their states to protect abortion rights if Roe is dismantled. In 2020, Massachusetts passed the ROE Act to secure such rights.

On Tuesday, state Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor, tweeted “If SCOTUS does overturn Roe . . . Massachusetts will be a leader across this country and stand for compassion, care, and respect when others won’t.” In a statement, President Biden said that if Roe is rescinded, “it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.” Biden wants to codify Roe, but he doesn’t have the votes to make it happen.

Ending Roe would not end abortion. But without legal protection, this nation will again plunge into a morass of medical exploitation and botched procedures. For those of means, a world without Roe will be an inconvenience. Yet for the many who lack the finances or easy access to pharmaceutical abortion medications, it could cost them their dignity, autonomy, and safety. And it would fall hardest on Black, brown, and poor women.

What this leak means for the court’s reputation is irrelevant. As nominees, several justices who said they would respect abortion as the rule of law essentially lied during a job interview to get a lifetime position. The Roberts-led court has already abandoned its integrity.

Anyone cheering what could be a preview of Roe’s demise doesn’t care about the unborn. This is about domination, control, and patriarchy. And yes, Thomas and Barrett are both acolytes of such regressive systems because white supremacy has never been sustained by white men alone.

This nation is hurtling toward its darkest corners where laws of equality are never settled or guaranteed. If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a debate. Abortions would be as easy to get as a drive-thru oil change. They would never know the dangers that the Supreme Court may soon inflict on millions who deserve laws to protect their rights, choices, and lives.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.