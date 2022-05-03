This is no time to raise testing bar for graduation

I am a retired middle school English teacher who currently substitutes at the middle school. It amazes and disturbs me that Commissioner Jeff Riley and the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education have decided that now is the right time to consider raising standardized test scores needed for students to graduate high school (“Raising of test graduation requirements is proposed,” Metro, April 27). After a year and a half of virtual instruction? After many students have lost beloved family members? Now that the mental health of countless students is not nearly what it should be? Now, when students who test positive for COVID-19 during the school day are dismissed to isolate for days?

I must say that I wholeheartedly disagree.