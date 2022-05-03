Bruce Cassidy adjusts Bruins defense, putting Hampus Lindholm with Brandon Carlo

Lindholm, who missed time with a lower-body injury toward the end of the regular season, and McAvoy played 15:51 together at even strength in Game 1. McAvoy’s work behind the net helped create the Bruins’ only goal, a Taylor Hall shot from out high that made it 2-1. With that pair on the ice, the Bruins outshot the Hurricanes, 8-3.

Following a 5-1 loss in which the Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo pair struggled, Cassidy made his first move. Hampus Lindholm practiced with Carlo, and Grzelcyk skated with Charlie McAvoy in Tuesday’s practice.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy went into Monday’s playoff opener concerned less with what kind of tone the game would set and more with the adjustments that would ultimately come out of it.

Grzelcyk and Carlo, meanwhile, were on the ice when Carolina scored to make it 2-0 and 3-1. On the first, Carlo couldn’t close on a puck-carrier in the corner, and Grzelcyk couldn’t affect Jordan Staal in front of the net when Nino Niederreiter’s shot got through. On the latter, a failed Grzelcyk pinch led to Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck breaking the other way.

“I just thought Grizz and Carlo had a bit of a challenging night,” Cassidy said. “So we talked about using Lindholm with Carlo at times as well.”

Even though McAvoy and Lindholm won’t be on the top pairing, Cassidy said they’ll still end up on the ice together during the game.

Lindholm averaged 22:17 minutes of ice time in his 10 regular-season games with the Bruins. He played 22:52 in Game 1. Cassidy said the move to the second pair could lead to an increase in Lindholm’s minutes.

“It’s that time of year,” Cassidy said. “He looks healthy. So there’s a little bit of that involved.”

As much as Cassidy likes the pair of McAvoy and Lindholm, he has considered using each on different pairs since Lindholm was acquired at the trade deadline.

Lindholm worked just 76 shifts with Carlo compared with 312 with McAvoy, according to InStat.

Lindholm (6 feet 4 inches) and Carlo (6-6) together give the Bruins size, but results were iffy in a limited sample size: outshot, 17-6, and outscored, 2-0, in just over 20 minutes of five-on-five ice time following the Lindholm acquisition.

“Obviously, we haven’t had many games or shifts together necessarily,” Carlo said. “But from watching him along the bench and then just over the past couple years, he’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for his game.

“I feel like I’m pretty familiar with the way that he plays the game from watching him. I think the biggest thing for us will be communication and just using our big bodies and our long sticks to keep things to the outside tomorrow and go from there and just continue to build chemistry. But he’s a great player and those kinds of players, most of the time, are fun to play with because he’ll make the game easier in some regards and I hope to do the same for him.”

Grzelcyk and Carlo, on the other hand, are a proven pair. Of the 78 defensive pairings across the league that have logged at least 400 minutes, Grzelcyk and McAvoy have been on the ice for the fewest shots (294), the fewest shots on goal (151), and the fewest goals (10), according to Natural Stat Trick.

“Grizz has played a lot of hockey with McAvoy,” Cassidy said. “They’re a good pair. So no concerns there for me of that chemistry.”

Splitting the top pair spreads out the strengths of the Bruins’ two best defensemen. McAvoy and Lindholm are both strong on the breakout. By breaking them up, it brings that dimension to both of the top two pairs.

“So now you’ve got one on each pair that can be a one-man breakout as opposed to loading them up,” Cassidy said. “Loading them up obviously freed one of the other to join the offensive attack. So you’re taking from one to give to another and see how it works out.”

Ullmark to start Game 2

In his postseason debut, goalie Linus Ullmark gave up four goals, the most he’s allowed since January.

But Cassidy didn’t lay the entirety of blame at Ullmark’s feet. Instead, Ullmark will have the net again for Game 2.

“He had a great run here coming into the playoffs,” Cassidy said. “We’re not going to judge him on one game. First playoff game. There’s a bunch of different things that go into that.

“But at the end of the day, he’s going back in, and hopefully he’s the better goaltender. That’s how it works this time of year, right. It’s a big part of the game and he’ll get his chance.”

Goal orientedScoring

Even though the Bruins were in control for a good stretch of Game 1, the score snowballed in the third period in another lopsided loss to the Hurricanes.

In three regular-season losses to Carolina, the Bruins were outscored, 16-1.

The Bruins haven’t led in any of the four meetings this year. They had their chances Monday with 14 shots in the first period and Cassidy stressed the importance of getting on the board early.

“Listen, we’ve got to get two or three goals at least,” Cassidy said. “We haven’t scored against this team. We can talk about defending all we want to. There’s two sides of it. We’ve got to finish early tomorrow.

“Perfect world, let’s finish early. Let’s get a lead, see how that goes for us. We haven’t had a lead against this hockey club. So finish one of those ones early.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com. Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.