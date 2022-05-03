Burlington’s Cece Imbimbo recovers from a rocky start to put together a gem in Middlesex League softball win over Woburn

Imbimbo pitched another gem, surrendering three hits and striking out 13 to lead top-ranked Burlington to a 4-1 Middlesex League Liberty win over No. 15 Woburn at Library Park.

The junior locked in, striking out the next five batters that she faced.

After Cece Imbimbo surrendered a solo homer to Morgan Barmash in the fifth inning and then a single to his Woburn teammate Erin Govostes in the fourth inning, Burlington softball coach Kristen Mahoney walked out to the circle for a quick chat.

“I told her ‘so what?’” said Mahoney. “Who cares? We still have the lead. Let’s go get the next couple of batters.”

“The main reason I’m out here is to slow things down,” continued Mahoney. “It was nice to have some quiet while I was out there, everyone took a breath.”

Imbimbo, who is verbally committed to Merrimack, created off-balance swings from the Tanners (9-2), showcasing supreme confidence and pinpoint accuracy. Imbimbo excels at mixing her pitches, dotting the corners of the zone, and never getting too high or low in the moment.

Reece McLean paced the offense, singling up the middle to score junior Cassidy Soohoo two batters into the first inning.

In the third inning, the senior center fielder singled, stole second, and freshman Madison King knocked a double to left-center to hand the Red Devils (12-0) a three-run cushion.

Cardinal Spellman 10, Arlington Catholic 8 — Roslyn Quinn (4 RBIs), Emma Barnes (2 RBIs), and Caseley Dimestico (2 runs scored) had two hits apiece to propel the Cardinals (7-5) to a Catholic Central League win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 21, Martha’s Vineyard 6 — Hailey Lanciani notched her first varsity win, striking out six batters in six innings in the Cape & Islands win for the Dolphins (6-2). Becca Linn’s three-run triple helped break the game open in the fifth inning.

East Bridgewater 5, Carver 1 — Mia Holmes fanned 13 hitters in the South Shore League home victory for the Vikings (5-5).

Foxborough 7, Canton 2 — Peyton Feldman logged three hits, including a triple, to lead the Warriors (5-5) in the Hockomock League road win.

Lowell 11, Dracut 1 — Giana LaCedra struck out 16, walked none, and allowed three hits for the No. 16 Red Raiders (7-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Abby Grenier, Brianna Bonilla-Bartlett, and Sophia Mirabal had two hits apiece.

Middleborough 18, Rockland 0 — Melody Rees and Paige Rooney each tallied three hits as part of a 22-hit team effort from Middleborough (5-3) in the South Shore League win.

Reading 14, Wakefield 3 — Senior right fielder Sally Cashin went 3 for 5 with 5 RBIs in the Middlesex League home win for the No. 13 Rockets (11-1).

Rockport 11, Malden 1 — Kylie Schrock (4 for 4, 4 RBIs, 4 runs) belted a three-run homer and Kelsea Anderson (3 hits, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) tossed a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts for the Vikings (7-4) in the nonleague win.

Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon 14, Maimonides 2 — Anne Feininger and Abby Coyle combined for 11 strikeouts, and Kristen Coleman had four hits to lead Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon to a nonleague win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 24, Upper Cape 5 — McKenzie Jepsen (5 for 6) drove in four runs, and Zoey Bradshaw (3 for 6) knocked in three to power the Vikings (6-4) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Baseball

Abington 5, Hull 1 — John Sellon allowed three hits and struck out nine, and AJ Nash had two hits and drove in a run to lead the Green Wave (7-2) to a South Shore League victory.

Arlington 7, Melrose 4 — Josh Garner (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) homered and Brendan Flynn (3 for 3) drove in two runs to power the Spy Ponders (9-2) to the Middlesex win. Zach Zimmerman struck out six and allowed two earned runs across six innings.

East Boston 12, English High 2 — Luis Ortiz (2 for 3) struck out six across seven innings, drove in two runs, and scored two at the plate to propel the Jets (8-1) to the Boston City League win. Jared Pacitta (3 for 4, 1 RBI) scored three runs and stole two bases.

Hamilton-Wenham 2, Amesbury 1 — Harrison Stein hit a go-ahead RBI double in the fifth, and Tate Fitzgibbons (8 strikeouts) drove in the other run and allowed three hits across six innings to lift the Generals (5-4) to a Cape Ann League win.

Hanover 5, Pembroke 3 — Carter Zielinski drove in four runs on three hits, and Evan Hebblethwaite recorded seven strikeouts to earn the Patriot League win for the Hawks (5-4).

Latin Academy 3, Snowden 1 — Orlando Jusino fanned 10 hitters in six innings to earn the win, and eighth-grader Jack Shapiro picked up the save in the Boston City League win for the Dragons (6-7).

Lincoln-Sudbury 15, Wayland 5 — Bobby Haarde (3 for 5) homered, knocked in three runs, and scored five, and Tom Rogers (2 for 3) doubled and racked up five RBIs for the Warriors (5-4) in the Dual County League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 5, Matignon 4 — Patrick Duffy had the game-winning single that scored John Bennett, giving the Phoenix (5-5) a walkoff Catholic Central League win.

Somerville 4, Salem 0 — Aidan O’Sullivan (12 strikeouts) pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits, and Matteus Anell (2 for 3) drove in two runs to lead the Highlanders (8-2) to a nonleague win.

Stoneham 4, Lexington 2 — The Spartans (8-4) were led in the Middlesex League win by senior captain Tommy O’Grady, who struck out five in a complete-game effort to improve to 4-0 this season.

Waltham 11, Cambridge 1 — Josh Englehart (3 for 3) drove in two runs and scored another two to lead the offense, and Ben Hamilton (5 strikeouts, 1 walk) earned the Dual County League win for the Hawks (4-4) in five innings.

