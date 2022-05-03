Live updates: Marcus Smart out for Celtics’ Game 2 vs. Bucks

The Bucks are still without Khris Middleton, who is out indefinitely after spraining his knee in Milwaukee’s Game 2 loss to the Bulls April 20.

Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game because of a quadriceps contusion he suffered in the first game of this series.

The Celtics will try to rebound from a difficult Game 1 loss when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal.

Tuesday’s game tips at 7 p.m. You can watch on TNT and listen on 98.5.

We’ll be offering live analysis during the game. Follow along below.

On Sunday, the Bucks did to the Celtics what the Celtics did to the Nets — 5:25 p.m.

Column by Christopher L. Gasper

That bitter taste the Celtics have in their mouths after losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals is the Bucks force-feeding them a taste of their own medicine on the parquet.

Defending NBA champion Milwaukee manacled Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in a 101-89 win in the same fashion the Celtics locked up Brooklyn stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in their first-round sweep of the Nets. The Bucks turned the tables on the NBA’s best defense, sticking to Tatum and Brown like the basketball version of a Secret Service detail, except instead of protecting them, the Bucks were protecting their basket.

They hounded the Jays, surrounded them, and confounded them. Boston’s offense, which shot just 33.3 percent, was dead on arrival.

Video: Jaylen Brown hits the court — 5:15 p.m.

NBC Sports Boston tweeted this video of Jaylen Brown putting up shots almost three hours before game time.

Marcus Smart is out — 5:00 p.m.

The Celtics announced two hours before tip that Marcus Smart would not be available on Tuesday for Game 2.

“It’s bruised,” head coach Ime Udoka said Monday. “I’d say it’s more than just pain tolerance, though. Something that’s going to be stiff. He got hit twice there and has had this in the past where he had to miss some games this year.

“And so it’s more so than just pain tolerance. There’s some tightness and some restriction with movement as well.”

Smart missed six games in January with a right quadriceps contusion. On Sunday, he also suffered what initially appeared to be a potentially serious shoulder injury during the second quarter when he rushed off the court and into the locker room with his right arm slumped at his side. But he was diagnosed with a stinger and returned to play in the second half.

This season he averaged 12.1 points, a career-high 5.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game and became the first guard to be named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1996.

Smart will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Derrick White. Grant Williams also could be an option, but the Celtics would likely need another ball-handler on the floor considering how the Bucks applied consistent full-court pressure during Game 1.





