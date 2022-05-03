Despite a rout in Game 1, Bruce Cassidy should stick with Linus Ullmark in the Bruins’ goal

Give him the start again, even though the Bruins lost, 5-1, to the Hurricanes to open this first-round series. Even though fans in Raleigh were giggling after Ullmark was bonked off the coconut for a sloppy-looking goal. Even though Jeremy Swayman could, in theory, be a game-stealing goalie in waiting. There are photos of rookie Cam Ward lifting the 2006 Stanley Cup on the walls of PNC Arena, if anyone wants a best-case projection.

It seems fairly clear: he should go back to Linus Ullmark for Game 2.

RALEIGH, N.C. – Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t tell reporters whom he will start in goal until the day before a game, and he wasn’t breaking tradition late Monday night.

Based on Game 1, Cassidy, a coach who likes to tinker with and toggle his lines and pairs, should leave his net alone.

The Bruins stormed in here, but the Hurricanes blew them away. They made ill-timed decisions with and without the puck. They didn’t win nearly enough puck battles, got boxed out of traffic areas, and the power play … what power play?

Nothing against Swayman, either. He’ll have his moment, maybe even in this series. But first, Ullmark, despite some tough-looking numbers and one ugly moment, should get another shot.

This is not to say he was stellar. Ullmark, in his first playoff action after six years in Buffalo, allowed four goals on 20 shots. His .833 save percentage was an eyesore, and stood in stark contrast to what Antti Raanta did at the other end.

Raanta, in the first playoff start of his nine-year career, looked shaky early. He flopped after a shot that squeaked through, but kept it out. It was one of the 14 stops he made in the first period, which kept it scoreless.

Ullmark held them in it, too, stopping 16 shots over the first 36 minutes. His diciest moment came when Nino Neiderreiter pushed in the puck during a scrum that Ullmark was unable to cover. Referee Kevin Pollock had to get on the mic and announce there was no goal because of goalie interference, though no goaltender interference penalty was called.

The Swedish stopper was beaten twice in the final four minutes of the second: on a skillful tip by Canes rookie Seth Jarvis, and a long wrister by Niederreiter that saw the seas part enough for a puck, and only a puck.

“It’s kind of hard to say, you know,” said Ullmark, asked if he saw similarities in those plays. “I’m just focusing on the next one, so I haven’t had time to really process it and think about it and look at it. Probably going to do that tonight, or tomorrow, and learn from it, and then move on.”

There was Teuvo Teravainen’s bar-down wrister on a 2 on 1, the dagger after Taylor Hall cut the Canes’ lead to 2-1. Matt Grzelcyk pinched, but couldn’t keep a puck in. Vincent Trochek sent a quick, sharp dish to Teravainen above the circles, and Ullmark seemed to be guarding for a split-second against a return feed. He was a bit slow to get over as Teravainen ripped one under the bar.

UIllmark’s biggest boo-boo came with 3:01 left, when Trocheck cut wide and flipped a backhander that clanked in off the side of Ullmark’s mask. A wise play by Trocheck against a netminder that left plenty of room.

Teuvo Teravainen gave the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead in the third period. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Cassidy wasn’t faulting his netminder.

“You need the saves at the end when you’re not scoring,” Cassidy said. “Let’s call it what it is. The 2 on 1′s a great play by them. They executed it. Again, you don’t want to be in that position. So it’s a great shot.

“The last goal, would it have mattered? Short side, he’s going to tell you it’s not a great goal to give up.

“We’re not going to put anything on Ullmark,” Cassidy continued. “Whatever goalie’s in there for us, you’ve got to fight to find pucks in this series.

“I thought it was the same at the other end early on. Raanta was fighting to find them, there were some rebounds there, we didn’t capitalize. It could have went the other way if some of those have eyes early on, but they didn’t.

“We’ll have to do a better job in lanes. Linus will have to work harder to find it as well. That’s just the hand he’s going to be dealt. They’ve got some big bodies that camp themselves out front. That’s going to be the challenge for any goalie.”

The Bruins’ goalie should be Ullmark for Game 2. They didn’t get enough saves, but they didn’t get enough of anything besides effort.

“I think the guys did a tremendous job,” Ullmark said, propping up his teammates. “It’s going to come down to some lucky bounces here and there. That’s just hockey.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.