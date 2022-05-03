EMass softball: Lexington’s Devon Carey headlines Players of the Week

Priya Bedard, Medway — The freshman shortstop belted a three-run, walkoff triple to cap a nine-run comeback for the Mustangs in their 13-11 Tri-Valley League win over Norton.

Devon Carey, Lexington — The junior belted two home runs, scored four times and had five RBIs in a 22-19 Middlesex win over Wilmington. Two days later, Carey smacked another homer, scoring three runs and driving in five in a 18-11 victory against Melrose.

Giana LaCedra, Lowell — The senior ace struck out 12 and allowed only three hits and one run in a 4-1 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Methuen. Then she tossed a two-hitter, striking out eight, and blasting a home run in a 9-0 victory against Central Catholic.