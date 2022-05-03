Game 24: Angels at Red Sox lineups and previews

Shohei Ohtani won’t be the Angels’ starting pitcher Tuesday . The two-way sensation and reigning American League MVP departed LA’s game Sunday in the ninth inning with left groin tightness, but could still be in the lineup as the designated hitter and may pitch Wednesday or Thursday.

The Red Sox are hoping a day off and a return to Fenway can help turn things around. After a 3-7 road trip through Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Baltimore, the Sox had Monday off and begin a six-game homestand Tuesday night. Up first are the Los Angeles Angels for three games, followed by a weekend series with the Chicago White Sox.

The Angels have won seven of their last nine games and are in first place in the American League West.

Here is a preview:

Lineups

ANGELS (15-9): TBA

Pitching: RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.12 ERA)

RED SOX (9-14): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (2-0, 1.77 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Angels vs. Wacha: David Fletcher 0-2, Anthony Rendon 3-10, Kurt Suzuki 0-4, Mike Trout 2-3, Andrew Velazquez 0-0, Tyler Wade 0-1

Red Sox vs. Syndergaard: Xander Bogaerts 2-6, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-3, Rafael Devers 0-3, J.D. Martinez 3-5, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Trevor Story 1-8, Alex Verdugo 1-3

Stat of the day: The Red Sox lost four one-run games during their recent road trip, three of them in 10 innings.

Notes: Rafael Devers has a hit in eight straight games. … Wacha won each of his past two starts. He allowed one run on four hits in six innings in a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He made his only career start against the Angels with the St. Louis Cardinals on June 21, 2019. He pitched six innings of one-run ball and earned a win. … The Angels close a seven-game trip with the series in Boston, having split a four-game series with the White Sox in Chicago … Syndergaard is the first pitcher to work at least five innings and allow two or fewer runs in each of his first three starts as an Angel since Andrew Heaney in 2015. He is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in two career starts (13 2/3 innings) against the Red Sox.

