Kaylee Grace has overcome a serious back injury to lead No. 20 Bedford in the circle

Battling through excruciating discomfort in her back, she nonetheless led the Redmen to the championship. But the end result was a crushing diagnosis: she had scoliosis, curvature of the spine.

Playing for the U11 Tewksbury Redmen travel team in the championship game of the Boston Open in 2017, Kaylee Grace begged her father, Chris , the team’s coach, to put her back into the game after pitching the first three innings.

The ache was agonizing. She was unable to lift a bat. Her doctors were concerned that she might not walk again.

But Grace refused surgery, realizing that it would keep her off the softball field entirely.

The alternative? Wear a hard plastic brace 23 hours per day.

“When I was in my brace, I couldn’t do normal things,” recalled Grace, now the junior ace of the No. 20 Bedford varsity softball team.

“I couldn’t get out of bed. I couldn’t bend over. I had to re-learn daily things. I couldn’t turn, I had to step (in the desired direction). I couldn’t sleep on my side because I couldn’t breathe, so I had to learn to sleep on my back and trap myself in with pillows so I wouldn’t move.”

Kaylee wore the brace in between innings of softball games, despite the arduous nature of being wedged into hard plastic that stretched from her armpits to the middle of her thighs. She donned baggy clothes, ashamed of the brace. She was called a ‘Cyborg’ at school, with fellow students frequently taking a jab at her midsection to test the strength of the brace. It was her ‘body suit’ for four years, till age 15.

“I’m not ashamed of how many tears I shed because I was losing hope but I kept going because I couldn’t do it alone,” she said. “I learned to be proud of how far I came. It took a long time.”

With the assistance of her father, her mother Nicole, 11-year-old brother Chris Jr., late grandfather Walter, teammates, and coaches, Kaylee has blossomed into a standout softball player.

At 16, the 5-foot-2-inch righthander now touches 64 mph on the radar gun. Grace has paced No. 20 Bedford to a 5-1 start, compiling a 4-1 record with 50 strikeouts and a 1.68 earned run average. At the plate, she is hitting .316 with 10 RBIs, with just one strikeout in six games.

“She’s awesome. She’s a great kid, she’s positive, excited, team-first,” Bedford coach Dennis Walsh said. “She wants to get better. She talks about this sport all the time.”

A tireless worker, Grace finds inventive ways to train. In the backyard, she honed her changeup by firing it into a tire, throwing it through the hole, and relying on the break of the ball to land in the rim.

In a Dual County League win over Waltham, she blasted her first career grand slam. Grace followed with a complete-game shutout, surrendering one hit and strikeout out 14 against Weston.

“She trains unbelievably,” said her father. “After she did that 14-strikeout game on Friday, she said, ‘Dad, I got to work my core up. Let’s go downstairs and hit some weights.’”

After being told that she could no longer do rudimentary tasks, Kaylee takes pride in where she is now. She has started private softball lessons, working with primarily second and third-grade girls.

“I see myself in so many of these girls,” said Kaylee. “What I learned from everything I went through, I want to pass onto them. To me, the biggest thing is to be an inspiration for those girls who are going through the same thing. You are not alone.”

