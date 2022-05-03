Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez provide the power as Red Sox open homestand with shutout of Angels

But following a 3-7 road trip, the Sox began their six-game homestand with a 4-0 win over the Angels Tuesday night at Fenway, backed by solo home runs by Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez.

The Red Sox want to forget about the month of April, and the first day of May, too, if that’s possible.

▪ Michael Wacha continues to deliver for the Red Sox. Through 5 2/3 scoreless innings, the Red Sox starter threw just 60 pitches backed by a six-pitch, 1-2-3, second frame.

Wacha ran into some trouble in the third after two-out walks to the Angels’ nine-hole hitter, Andrew Velazquez, and Tyler Ward brought Mike Trout to the plate. But Wacha wiggled out of the jam, getting Trout swinging on a changeup just off the inside part of the plate.

Advertisement

It appeared Wacha would get out of the sixth inning, but with two outs in the frame, Devers committed a two-base throwing error on a Trout grounder. Manager Alex Cora went to his bullpen, calling on Jake Diekman to face Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani flied out to Alex Verdugo in left field to end the threat.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

▪ The offense didn’t necessarily redeem itself from its woeful start which saw it ranked 21st in batting average (.229), 26th in on-base percentage (.279), and 21st in slugging (.343), but it did its job, particularly in the fourth inning.

Devers scalded his fourth homer of the year on a 92 mile-per-hour sinker that Angels starter Noah Syndergaard left over the heart of the plate. The Sox added an RBI groundout by Kiké Hernández that scored Xander Bogaerts. Entering the inning, the Sox were 3 for 26 with runners in scoring position.

▪ Perhaps it would have been out of Fenway in July, but Trevor Story had to settle for a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Story tagged a Syndergaard offering to dead center field on a ball that came off his bat at 104.7 miles per hour. Story’s timing has looked off , but maybe that’s the swing that gets him going.

Advertisement

▪ Jackie Bradley Jr. had two doubles: one to left field off the Green Monster, the other to right field. It was Bradley’s third wall-ball double.

▪ Martinez missed six of nine games before Sunday’s series finale with the Orioles but didn’t miss a beat, going 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs. He carried that over to Tuesday’s contest, going 2 for 4 with a homer in the eighth to make it 4-0. He’s batting .317 on the season.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.