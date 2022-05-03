Rays welcome balanced offensive attack, open West Coast swing with win over A’s

Yandy Díaz led off the game with a home run to back righthander Drew Rassmussen’s second straight winning start, and the Rays used a balanced offense to beat the Athletics, 6-1.

A solid win Monday night to start a nine-game trip sure provided a glimpse of how things can go when everyone in the lineup gets involved.

The Tampa Bay Rays believe in their potent offense, and manager Kevin Cash can’t wait for his club to start consistently slugging.

“We’ve got an offense that we expect a lot of big things from this year,” Cash said. “Even though with key guys out we’ve still got some key guys in there and would expect that it’s going to be a very deep, thick lineup that can wear pitching down, and I felt like we kind of did that tonight.”

Advertisement

Wander Franco returned to the lineup and hit a pair of run-scoring singles after a precautionary day off Sunday to nurse his tender right leg.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Franco and Randy Arozarena hit consecutive RBI singles in the third against Daulton Jefferies (1-4), and Mike Zunino’s base hit the next inning brought in another Rays run.

Manuel Margot added an RBI double in the fifth among his three hits as the Rays tagged Jefferies for career highs of 11 hits and six runs.

“It’s a good-hitting ballclub. Rasmussen pitched really well tonight, too, so when you have that balance it works out,” Jefferies said. “It’s just execution and the balance between attacking and executing.”

Cash has been eager to see more hitters get going at the plate and Tampa Bay capitalized with contributions from up and down the order to kick off a nine-game trip. The Rays improved to 3-5 in series openers this season with their first such victory on the road in three tries.

Advertisement

Rasmussen (2-1) allowed one run and one hit, struck out three, and walked one in five sharp innings to follow up a victory against Seattle his last time out featuring career-bests of nine strikeouts and six innings.

Oakland lost its season-high fourth straight after a weekend sweep by Cleveland at home, and has lost seven of nine after winning eight of 12.

The A’s season-low crowd of 2,488 was their smallest excluding COVID years since they drew 2,443 in a 6-3 win against the Rangers on Sept. 9, 1980.

Astros’ Dusty Baker on the cusp of milestone

Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot to back up Jake Odorizzi and help the Astros snap a two-game skid with a 3-0 win at home over the Mariners Monday night, moving manager Dusty Baker within one win of becoming the 12th manager in MLB history to reach 2,000.

Ryne Stanek got the last out of the seventh after Odorizzi (2-2) left the game. Héctor Neris and Rafael Montero pitched a scoreless inning each to complete the shutout.

Alvarez opened Houston’s fourth inning with his seventh home run of the season to put the Astros up, 1-0. There was one on and one out in the sixth when Peña connected off Marco Gonzales (1-3) on a soaring shot to left field to make it 3-0.

Odorizzi allowed four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings for his second straight win after dropping his first two decisions this season. The veteran allowed 16 hits and 12 runs combined in his first three starts but has allowed just five hits and one run in his last two.

Advertisement

Stanek took over for Odorizzi with two outs in the seventh, and he walked J.P. Crawford before striking out Julio Rodríguez. Montero gave up a single to Ty France with one out in the ninth before walking Jesse Winkler, but Eugenio Suarez grounded into a double play to end it and give Montero his second save.

Gonzales yielded a season-high eight hits with three runs in six innings.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve went 0 for 3 with a walk in his return after sitting out since April 19 with a strained hamstring.