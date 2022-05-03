Red Sox are struggling all over on offense, but some positions are worse than others

Yet that has come to fruition, and while the Red Sox are still taking a longer view in evaluating the struggles of many players, there’s no hiding from the depths of the team’s offensive woes.

Through spring training, the Red Sox envisioned the AL East as a tight pack in which four excellent teams would remain clustered throughout the year. No one envisioned a scenario in which the Sox would be eight games behind the first-place Yankees on May 3.

Several players are performing well below career norms, but not all are in the same boat. For some, there are signs of promise through the disappointing start. For others, the level of alarm is growing.

Major concern

FIRST BASE: -1.0 WAR (29th)

Incumbents: Bobby Dalbec, Franchy Cordero

Alternative: Triston Casas

Years of evidence suggest considerable concern about Dalbec’s ability to handle anything above low-90s velocity. He has multiple cold zones for pitchers to attack, vulnerabilities that are known to the AL East, as evidenced by a recent 3-for-28 road trip with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Though he’s cut down slightly on his strikeout rate — focusing on putting the ball in play with two strikes — Dalbec is both chasing more pitches and swinging and missing more frequently than he did a year ago. Still, the Sox insist that they need to remain patient with a player who has repeatedly shown the ability to make adjustments after struggles at every level, including over the final six weeks in the big leagues in 2021.

“We know what Bobby’s capable of. We saw it down stretch,” said Bloom. “That was most of all a credit to him and making some adjustments. That validated the fact that we stuck with him. It’s a good reminder to be very humble with judging young players who are making a lot of rapid adjustments at the big league level.”

While Dalbec’s upside is known, some members of the organization fretted near the end of spring training that the inability to add a lefthanded complement to him could prove a liability. That has been borne out one month into a season in which the Red Sox have had the worst performance of any team at first base.

Travis Shaw, signed to a minor league deal in March, offered nothing before being designated for assignment last week. Cordero will get opportunities — and it’s worth noting that he didn’t strike out in his nine weekend plate appearances — but he has no track record of success.

Holes everywhere A position by position look at the Red Sox' production entering May 3 (MLB ranks in parentheses) POSITION AVG OBP SLG WAR C .197 (18) .217 (26) .250 (24) -0.3 (25) 1B .117 (30) .175 (30) .191 (29) -1.0 (29) 2B .193 (21) .258 (20) .261 (24) -0.5 (28) SS .341 (2) .384 (2) .462 (5) 0.9 (7) 3B .299 (5) .313 (18) .464 (5) 0.9 (11) LF .250 (13) .287 (22) .381 (15) 0.1 (21) CF .195 (22) .273 (22) .322 (19) 0.0 (25) RF .172 (26) .230 (27) .250 (27) -0.4 (26) DH .241 (9) .297 (14) .434 (7) 0.1 (13) SOURCE : Fangraphs

The allure of Casas (.262/.388/.500 with 5 homers in Worcester) is considerable, but the Sox want him to lay a foundation in Triple A before a callup.

“It’s really, really important in the case of any player coming through our minor leagues that we don’t do things as a reaction to big league wins and losses,” said Bloom. “When guys get here, they need to be ready to succeed here and hopefully ready to stay here.”

It would be a surprise to see Casas in the big leagues before mid-June, by which point he’ll have seen multiple International League opponents over multiple series. But with the Red Sox lineup underperforming so dramatically, it’s hard to imagine them giving Dalbec as much latitude as they did a year ago.

RIGHT FIELD: -0.4 WAR (26th)

Incumbents: Jackie Bradley Jr., Franchy Cordero, Christian Arroyo

Alternative: Jarren Duran

Bradley has made better and more frequent contact than he did a year ago, even if the combination of deader baseballs and balls pulled into shifts has made it seem as if that isn’t the case.

“He’s actually for the most part demonstrated a much better approach than last year, chasing a lot less than he did last year,” said Bloom. “He’s a little bit snake-bit in terms of batted-ball luck. He’s shown that all-fields approach that he has when he’s at his best, but has been inconsistent with that.”

Jackie Bradley Jr. slashed .147/.227/.206 through his first 22 games. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Still, even looking at his “expected” statistics (based on the quality of his contact) rather than his actual ones, he remains well below average in production for a right fielder. His defense has remained elite, but just as the Sox’ lack of a safety net for Dalbec seemed like an issue out of spring training, so, too, were there concerns about the lack of a complement to — and fallback for — Bradley.

Duran (.360/.458/.560, 22.0 percent strikeout rate) appears to be finding his rhythm in Triple A, and may force his way back onto the roster at some point — particularly if the Sox determine that they’re ready to swap Bradley’s defense for a roll of the dice on Duran’s offense.

Moderate concern

CATCHER: -0.3 WAR (25th)

Incumbents: Christian Vázquez, Kevin Plawecki

Alternative: Connor Wong

The Sox have gotten little production here, and a terrible baserunning mistake by Vázquez Sunday (he forgot the number of outs, forcing him to hold at third on a two-out single) put him under a microscope.

But Vázquez has hit better than his numbers suggest, with an expected average of .255 and expected slugging mark of .412. He is basically offering middle-of-the-pack production without the numbers to show for it. Moreover, it’s possible that both Vázquez and Plawecki will see their production improve as they get further removed from their COVID infections.

The lack of catching depth in the system, combined with a scarcity of talent at that position throughout the game, suggest that the Sox are likely to keep rolling with their current tandem — though it will be interesting to see if Plawecki starts claiming a larger share of the role both to avoid taxing Vázquez and because he works well with the staff.

CENTER FIELD: 0.0 WAR (25th)

Incumbent: Kiké Hernández

Alternative: Jarren Duran

Hernández became a more disciplined hitter in 2021 and had one of the best years of his career. This year, he has shown a slight uptick in his chase rate but a major increase in the frequency with which he has swung and missed, with far less solid contact.

He had some good swings toward the end of the recent road trip, so it’s hard to imagine the Sox bailing on him in center — particularly given that his reads and jumps remain among the best in the game — but the fact that he already has been dropped out of the leadoff spot shows that they aren’t treating his struggles as a non-issue.

Grin and bear it

SECOND BASE: -0.5 WAR (28th)

Incumbent: Trevor Story

Alternative: Christian Arroyo

Story appears to be coming around after his halting start to the year. He had an average exit velocity of 86.5 m.p.h. with a .182 expected average and .250 expected slugging mark through April 20; since then, he’s hitting the ball at 91.9 m.p.h. with an expected .268 average and .415 slugging mark. There’s probably more to come.

Trevor Story is off to a slow start in his first season in the American League. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Nothing to see here, move along

SHORTSTOP: 0.9 WAR (7th)

THIRD BASE: 0.9 WAR (11th)

LEFT FIELD: 0.1 WAR (21st)

DH: 0.1 WAR (13th)

Xander Bogaerts remains a lineup and organizational constant, the one source of consistent production this year … Rafael Devers is making consistent hard contact (35 balls with an exit velocity of 100 m.p.h. or more, most in MLB), and eventually he will start chasing fewer pitches, which will turn hard ground balls into missiles. Meanwhile, he’s playing the best defense of his career … Alex Verdugo isn’t striking out and is crushing the ball, with an expected slugging percentage of .594, in the territory of José Ramírez and Bryce Harper … J.D. Martinez is handling fastballs (.370, with .741 slugging), the key indicator of whether he’s in a good spot. His production is less an issue than his ability to stay healthy and in the lineup.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.