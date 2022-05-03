Top-seeded Suns, Heat playing like the favorites in playoffs

In the Western Conference, the Suns have a 10-game winning streak against the Dallas Mavericks, counting regular season games, going into Game 2. Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23, and Chris Paul had 19 in Game 1 in a balanced and mostly dominant performance.

Both have a chance to take 2-0 leads in their respective series on Wednesday and are strong favorites to get it done.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are top seeds in the NBA playoffs and at the moment they look like it, coming off impressive performances.

The Suns were up 21 points in the fourth quarter before a Mavs rally made it a two-possession game in the final minutes. Phoenix held on for a 121-114 win and said the game taught them a valuable lesson.

“Just break the dang gas pedal, that’s it, just break it,” Ayton said, referring to whether Phoenix lost its focus with the big lead.

As for the Mavericks, they need someone to help Luka Doncic, who had 45 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists in Game 1. Coach Jason Kidd said others need “to join the party” if Dallas is going to make this a competitive series.

“We have been here before,” Dallas forward Dorian Finney-Smith said. “Don’t overreact. We have to go back to the drawing board. We know how they are playing us now so we have to make our adjustment.”

In the Eastern Conference, the 76ers used plenty of lineups against the Heat in Game 1, and will continue to seek the right mix without league scoring champion and NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid — who will miss Game 2 with an orbital fracture and concussion.

Miami won Game 1 106-92.

Going small worked at times for Philadelphia. When Miami figured out the counter, the game got away from the 76ers. But there were some elements that worked.

“The biggest adjustment for us is taking care of the darn ball,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday. “That’s being organized, being in the right spots, running your offense correctly. ... To get in the game and let that pressure take us out of that, it’s not disheartening but really troubling.”

And a Game 1 loss certainly didn’t hurt Philadelphia’s confidence. Backup center Paul Reed made that clear after the game.

“Honestly, I think we can definitely beat this team,” Reed said. “I think we go out there, be more physical than them and play more aggressive and keep them on their heels, they’re going to fold.”

Heat’s P.J. Tucker makes huge impact in Game 1 win over 76ers

There’s nobody on the Miami Heat roster that knows Philadelphia guard James Harden better than P.J. Tucker.

They got further acquainted in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Tucker set the tone of the night for Miami by playing full-court defense against his former Houston teammate, then kept doing more and more dirty work in his 28 minutes. His final numbers — 10 points and seven rebounds — didn’t come remotely close to completely measuring the impact he made in a 106-92 win for the Heat over the 76ers on Monday night.

“It’s what I do,” said Tucker, a big part of Milwaukee’s run to an NBA title last season and now someone trying to win another ring with Miami. “Just trying to change the game, affect the game without scoring, figuring out a way to win the game. That’s it.”

Sounds simple. It isn’t.

Tucker was the ringleader of a defensive corps that held Harden to a 5-for-13 shooting night from the field, 1 for 4 in the second half, hardly the numbers that Philadelphia probably needs him to have while the injured MVP finalist and league scoring champion Embiid is sidelined. Harden finished with 16 points, four after halftime.

“It’s not about James,” Rivers said. “It’s about all of them. We’re a team and we just have to play as a team. James can score more. We’ve got to get him in better spots. ... It’s not just one guy who’s going to take up the slack from Joel.”

Harden acknowledged after Game 1 that he can be more aggressive.

What he didn’t say was that Tucker made that task seem quite difficult Monday night.

“P.J. is P.J.,” Harden said. “Plays hard, but it’s not something that I’m worried about.”

Tucker didn’t limit his moments of impact to when he was defending Harden, a three-time scoring champion and former MVP. He had a sequence in the third quarter that seemed to be a springboard to the Heat changing the game.

He got into the lane for a basket that put Miami up 66-61. The Heat got a stop on the next possession, and the next few seconds were all Tucker.

He knocked away a rebound from the 76ers to extend a Miami possession, then got another offensive rebound, then fought off Tobias Harris so Bam Adebayo could get another rebound that leads to free throws.

“I have just the utmost respect for him,” Adebayo said.