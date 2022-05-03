Watch: Jaylen Brown’s nasty crossover drops Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen in Game 2

After a rough performance in Game 1, Jaylen Brown bounced back emphatically at the start of Game 2.
He single-handedly outscored the Bucks early, 14-12, and made 5 of his 6 field goal attempts, including two from behind the arc. When Brown drilled a midrange jumper after Grayson Allen fell to his feet, the crowd went wild.
Jaylen Brown is COOKING, he has 14 points early in Game 2🍳#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/jgLLizb1xs— NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2022
The move drew the admiration of LeBron James.
JB cooking!! And that was nasty 🤮🤮🤮— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 3, 2022