Watch: Jaylen Brown’s nasty crossover drops Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen in Game 2

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated May 3, 2022, 41 minutes ago
Jaylen Brown was impressive in the first quarter of Game 2.Steven Senne/Associated Press

After a rough performance in Game 1, Jaylen Brown bounced back emphatically at the start of Game 2.

He single-handedly outscored the Bucks early, 14-12, and made 5 of his 6 field goal attempts, including two from behind the arc. When Brown drilled a midrange jumper after Grayson Allen fell to his feet, the crowd went wild.

The move drew the admiration of LeBron James.


