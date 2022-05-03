Weston girls’ lacrosse prevails in OT against Boston Latin in matchup of Dual County League unbeatens

On an afternoon in which coach Wink Van Ogtrop saluted her team’s resilience, sophomore Lily Kacyvenski delivered the finishing touch, scoring unassisted with 12 seconds left in overtime to lift the 16th-ranked Weston girls’ lacrosse team to a thrilling 13-12 Dual County League win over host Boston Latin on Tuesday at Joe Moakley Park.
“We talk a lot throughout the season that it is not about perfection, it is about resilience and about staying in,” Van Ogtrop said after the Wildcats improved to 8-0 while handing Latin (4-1) its first loss. “What I am most proud of is their maturity and resilience.”
The Wildcats got off to a fast start, scoring four goals before dropping six goals to a gritty Wolfpack offense. Weston rallied, however, for a 6-6 tie at halftime, with junior Maddy Schiller (6 goals, 1 assist) scoring the equalizer.
“I’m proud that the girls were able to tie it up and go into the second half as a reset, so we could come back to where we started.” Van Ogtrop said. “We built momentum, and it was a lot of telling the girls to dig down deep and play together and support each other.”
Senior Emma Scully-Power (4 goals, 1 assist) celebrated her 100th career goal for Weston.
In a back and forth second half, Latin surged ahead 11-9. But three consecutive goals by the Wildcats, followed by a Wolfpack goal, forced the game into overtime.
“To beat a team like Boston Latin, it can’t just be one player, it has to be a team,” Van Ogtrop said. “A victory over that incredible team, I said to (to the team) ‘you now belong here.’”
Chelmsford 12, North Andover 8 — Maggie Loeber tallied five goals and set up another for the Lions (5-5) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Olivia Hall had two goals and two assists and Tori Apostolakes netted a pair.
Haverhill 16, Dracut 5 — Sophia Riley (5 goals) paced the Hillies (4-3) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Jill Schultz and Katrina Savvas also each contributed three goals.
Lowell 12, Methuen 10 — Jacqueline Peirce (3 goals) netted the go-ahead goal with three minutes left and Catherine Shanahan (4 goals, 1 assist) added an insurance goal for the Red Raiders (6-5) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Tess Hollingsworth had three goals and an assist.
Nashoba 15, North Middlesex 13 — Mia Samarjian (7 goals, 1 assist) paced the Wolves (5-3) to a win against the Patriots. Graham Straface also contributed four goals.
Whitman-Hanson 13, Plymouth South 4 — Maddy Allen (3 goals) and Ella Nagle (3 goals) paced the Panthers (2-5) to the Patriot League win against Plymouth South. Liv Mara had one goal and three assists.
Boys’ lacrosse
Billerica 11, Andover 6 — Steven Lucozzi won 17 of 20 faceoffs, and Conor Doherty and Kam Tremblay netted three goals and an assist for the No. 12 Indians (8-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.
Hopkinton 10, Bellingham 9 — Logan DelPonte (3 goals, 2 assists) scored the winner to propel the Hillers (3-5) to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Masconomet 18, Saugus 0 — Owen McNally scored twice and set up two more goals to propel Masco (6-2) to the Northeastern Conference win.
Mashpee 11, Sturgis East 9 — Owen Balfour (3 goals, 3 assists), Jack Howard (4 goals, 1 assist), Dominic Matteodo (4 goals), Jack Stone (4 assists) starred for the Falcons (6-3) in their Cape & Islands win.
Monomoy 10, Dennis-Yarmouth 4 — Tommy Pandiscio scored five goals, Tristan Coomber (1 goal) dished out four assists, and Jake Burnie (1 assist) added three more goals to pace the Sharks (7-2) in the Cape & Islands win.
North Andover 20, Chelmsford 10 — Senior midfielder Charlie Dean netted two goals and set up seven others, senior midfielder Ollie Litster scored six times, and senior attack Jack Ferullo added four goals for the No. 8 Scarlet Knights (9-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Junior goalie Pat Roy saved 16 shots to help secure the win over the No. 16 Lions.
St. John’s Prep 12, Xaverian 4 — Jake Vana netted three goals and Chris Esposito won 14 of his 17 faceoffs for the No. 1 Eagles (10-1) in the Catholic Conference road win in Westwood.
Boys’ tennis
Quincy 5, Braintree 0 — At first doubles, the duo of James Tiger Li and William Lanergan rallied from a first-set loss for a 1-6, 6-1, 10-8 victory as Presidents (3-6) cruised to the nonleague win.k
Girls’ tennis
Bishop Stang 4, New Bedford 1 — Sophia Bedard prevailed, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 at second singles to highlight the nonleague win for Stang (8-2).
Winchester 5, Wakefield 0 — Abby Wilson (6-0, 6-0) and Maddy Buck (6-0, 6-1) cruised at second and third singles, respectively, for Winchester (9-1) in the Middlesex win.
Boys’ volleyball
Greater Lowell 3, Lowell Catholic 0 — Logan Sras amassed 16 kills and James Ratsakhuk added 27 assists as the Gryphons (6-3) stormed to a Commonwealth win at home.
Vitoria Poejo can be reached at vitoria.poejo@globe.com.