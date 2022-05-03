North Korea launches suspected missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals.

The launch, the North’s 14th round of weapons firing, also came six days before a new South Korean president takes office for a single five-year term.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that the launch was made off the North’s eastern coast but gave no further details.