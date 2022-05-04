Laughing all the way to the Banksy?

And who is the self being promoted or preserved? And what are his (or her or their) motives? These are some of the questions raised but not answered by the filmmakers. Other issues include the meaning and purpose of art and the nature of celebrity, consumerism, capitalism, anarchy, kitsch, subversiveness, hypocrisy, activism, and play. Though at times glib and coy, Rouvier and Haley’s investigation provides a stimulating and substantive introduction to the Banksy phenomenon.

“Some think the anonymity was a smart marketing trick,” says Steve Lazarides, a former agent for the titular artist, in Aurélia Rouvier and Seamus Haley’s beguiling and barbed “Banksy Most Wanted” (2020). “But it was more self-preservation than self-promotion.”

Speaking of smart marketing, the film begins with one of Banksy’s more recent, notorious, and profitable (for someone) stunts. In 2018, Sotheby’s in London put up for auction a framed print of Banksy’s image “Girl with a Balloon,” voted in a 2017 poll as Britain’s most beloved artwork. When the hammer came down on the final bid (around 1 million pounds) the picture passed through a shredding device. But whether through malfunction or design, the process stopped halfway, leaving the shredded part hanging out of the frame.

Was this a rude dismissal of the venal art world or a masterful PR stunt or both? Making matters murky, the anonymous buyer kept the half-destroyed objet d’art, which Banksy retitled and “reauthenticated” as “Love is in the Bin,” recognizing that the Dadaistic stunt had undoubtedly increased its value (it would in fact be re-auctioned in 2021 for the equivalent of $25.4 million).

Was Banksy in on the deal? Good luck tracking the prankster down and finding out.

Not that people didn’t have an opinion. Like art dealer Robin Barton, who back in 2002 blew off someone trying to sell him prints of the then little-known Banksy’s stencils, including one of a policeman with a raised middle finger. He admits that he “didn’t get it.” Now he does and thinks Banksy gets it, too, or at least the profiting part of it. “He’s become a capitalist like his good friend Robin Barton!” Barton says in the film.

And perhaps more successfully, judging from Barton’s attempt to rip off “Art Buff,” a piece by Banksy of a woman staring at an empty plinth, stenciled on a wall in the working-class British town of Folkestone. Barton paid off the owner of property, sawed the image out of the wall, and carted it away. But the people of Folkestone fought back for “our Banksy,” the courts ruled in their favor, and the stencil was cemented back into the wall from which it was taken.

At the beginning of Banksy’s career, though, his anonymity was indeed for the purpose of self-protection. He was a graffiti artist, and stenciling images on public property was considered a criminal act. He started in the 1990s in Bristol and then took his sardonically witty, subversive, and non-authorized public artworks to London, New York, and beyond. His notoriety exploded, and both the press and police tried to track him down, to no avail, though the filmmakers focus on a few who claim to have cracked the case (including a serial-killer profiler using methods that had been applied to uncovering the possible identity of Jack the Ripper).

Meanwhile, Banksy’s work grew more ambitious and political. He stenciled a cat on the ruins of a bombed-out building in the Gaza Strip because he knew cats were the most popular images on social media and this was a surefire way to draw attention to the Palestinian people’s plight. He created an elaborate parody of Disneyland called “Dismaland” with exhibits depicting the horrors and injustices of the day. And in a more personal gesture, he stenciled an image on the wall of a struggling neighborhood youth club in Bristol, the city where he got his start. When the director of the club sold the piece for much-needed funding, and incurred death threats and condemnation from outraged fans of the artist, Banksy sent him a letter of authorization.

So will we ever find out who the real Banksy is? Should we? “It would be like telling a small child that Santa Claus doesn’t exist,” says Lazarides. Or telling someone who believes in art that its only value is its price.

