Sibling stars Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason return to Boston with a concert at Symphony Hall

It would be easy to feel a bit cynical about the pop-culture sheen of the Kanneh-Masons’ popularity. But they have emerged as standard-bearers for a more diverse and dynamic classical world. The phrase “ the Sheku Effect ” is already being used to describe his role as a model to other young musicians of color.

When was the last time a classical musician or ensemble captured public consciousness as quickly and deeply as the Kanneh-Masons? In this British family from Nottingham are seven siblings, all of whom are accomplished players. They first came to attention in 2015 on the TV show “Britain’s Got Talent.” The best-known of the seven — cellist Sheku, the third eldest — rose to prominence as a solo artist when he won the BBC’s Young Musician of the Year competition in 2016, then saw his popularity explode two years later when he performed at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ( seen by some 2 billion people ).

As for the level of their musicianship, look to a superb series of recordings by Sheku and his sister Isata, a pianist. The most recent is “Muse,” their first duo album, released last November. They’re impressive enough in a string of Rachmaninov works, but it’s in Samuel Barber’s spiky cello sonata that they really impress with the uninhibited fervor of their playing and the tight give-and-take between them.

The pair made their Boston debut in a sold-out Celebrity Series of Boston concert in Jordan Hall in December 2019. When they return this Saturday — with a demanding program of sonatas by Beethoven, Shostakovich, Britten, and Bridge — it will be in the larger setting of Symphony Hall, a sign of the duo’s rising visibility. During a brief interview over Zoom from Kansas City in the midst of their current US tour, they discussed their musical upbringing, their role models, and the special bond they achieve when performing together.

“We both know each other’s playing so well, because we’ve been playing together since early childhood,” said Isata. “And so in rehearsals, we can really just focus on the music, and then onstage, there’s lots of room to be spontaneous and kind of challenge each other. And there’s never the worry that we’ll lose each other.”

While each mentioned instrumentalists whom they looked up to during their formative years (pianist Marta Argerich, cellist Jacqueline du Pré) and Black role models in other fields (Bob Marley, Muhammad Ali), “there weren’t any Black classical musicians on the stages of the concerts that we went to see,” said Sheku.

“It wasn’t welcoming, in some ways, but it wasn’t something that I was aware of,” he continued. “It definitely is very difficult to see yourself doing something if no one who looks like you is already doing that. So that, maybe, was a subconscious challenge, but not something that I thought about much as a child.”

Though both musicians are still in their 20s — Sheku is 23 and Isata is 25 — neither thinks that their growing fame was too much too soon, or threatened their further artistic development. “I think we both feel that we have the time to properly prepare and develop as musicians,” Sheku said. “And it’s enjoyable to have these opportunities. It’s just a case of having the right balance between time to practice and being on tour. And it has been a really good balance so far.”

New Celebrity Series season

As the Celebrity Series gets ready to wrap up its current season, it has also announced its 2022-23 offerings. Among its most notable features: The return of visiting orchestras, including the first Boston performance of the Berliner Philharmoniker under its current chief conductor, Kirill Petrenko (Nov. 13). The Los Angeles Philharmonic will also make a return visit under music director Gustavo Dudamel, with a program that includes the local premiere of Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz’s violin concerto (Oct. 23). The Chineke! Orchestra, founded to give professional opportunities to Black and ethnically diverse musicians, makes its Boston debut as well (March 22).

The pianist offerings, which are especially strong, include Igor Levit, playing the last three Beethoven sonatas (March 4), Seong-Jin Cho (Dec. 11), and Víkingur Ólafsson, who makes his first Boston appearance in the Debut Series at Longy’s Pickman Hall (Nov. 29). Visiting jazz artists include saxophonists Melissa Aldana (March 8) and Branford Marsalis (Jan. 28), as well as pianist Craig Taborn (April 1), who plays during the annual Stave Sessions series.

Finally, two chamber music concerts are worth noting. For those disappointed by two COVID-related cancellations by the Danish String Quartet, the third time will hopefully be the charm (Jan. 27). And the Emerson String Quartet, a regular presence here for decades, will make the last of its 27 Celebrity Series appearances on Jan. 22. The quartet will disband later in the year.

Subscription sales begin May 16, single tickets on Aug. 23.

SHEKU KANNEH-MASON AND ISATA KANNEH-MASON

At Symphony Hall, Saturday, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29-$95. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

