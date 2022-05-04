Two Irish dance extravaganzas step into town

Purists might contend that the art of Irish dancing needs nothing more than a sturdy platform on which to unleash a flurry of brilliant, intricate footwork. However, that hasn’t stopped presenters of contemporary Irish dance from splashing it across thousands of showcase stages around the world in eye-popping extravaganzas jam-packed not just with virtuosic dance performances, but heart-pounding music, dazzling light shows, even magic. And the crowds keep coming.

Two of those shows hit Boston within days of each other.

Riverdance 25th anniversary show

For its first Boston appearance since 2016, the granddaddy of them all, “Riverdance,” returns to the Boch Center Wang Theatre May 10-15, with an international cast of 35. Though it’s the 10th time “Riverdance” has played Boston, executive producer/associate director Padraic Moyles says it’s a vastly different production than previous shows. “From the set design, to costumes, visuals, and [music by] Grammy Award-winning composer Bill Whelan … we’ve allowed it to evolve.” And he would know — he started dancing with “Riverdance” a quarter-century ago, just a couple years after it premiered in 1995, and has performed the show more than 5,500 times.

Moyles says the new production, celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary, builds on core components — compelling rhythmic patterns, synchronicity, and teamwork — but incorporates new choreography showcasing the strengths of an upcoming generation of dancers. In fact, the current tour includes TikTok sensations Morgan Bullock and brothers Matthew and Michael Gardiner, as well as two children of original cast members.

Moyles credits much of the show’s enduring appeal to Whelan’s music. “It plays a massive role. And that deep-rooted rhythmic beat — we all have a heartbeat, and you combine the music and the dance and there’s something so magical about it. ”

The 25th anniversary production was set to play Boston in 2020 before COVID hit. “We know in Boston, people have held onto their tickets for two years. We’re extremely grateful for that and we want to exceed their expectations. We hope that they’re moved emotionally and spiritually when they watch these artists in motion and understand the theme that runs through ‘Riverdance’ — Act 1 is about myth and legend of Ireland and Act 2 is about departure and discovery, and the openness to other cultures sharing one stage where regardless of where you’re from, you’re welcomed.”

Going forward, “Riverdance” is set to move people in the literal sense as well. Moyles says, “You’re the first person I’m telling in the media — soon we will have a Riverdance Performing Arts Academy in Dublin that we hope will spread throughout the world, with the ability to share our knowledge and culture, as well as all the other cultures that are in the show. … I think we will create a place and a legacy that allows ‘Riverdance’ to run for as long as we have passionate people to run it.”

Celtic Illusion

"Celtic Illusion" comes to the Boch Center Shubert Theater May 7. Chris Hopkins

Blending contemporary Irish dance with magic in what has been called “Riverdance meets David Copperfield,” this Australian upstart with a notable pedigree is making its first US tour, appearing at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre May 7. The brainchild of Anthony Street, the show’s director, producer, choreographer, and lead dancer, “Celtic Illusion” premiered in Australia in 2011 (and a second company is touring there now).

Street calls “Celtic Illusion” a high-energy, fast-paced showcase with “a lot of variety but still touching on the traditional Irish dance that everyone wants to see.” The show features 16 performers, including two musicians and a singer complementing a taped original score by Angela Little (co-composer of Baz Luhrman’s film “Australia”). Street says, “She’s taken Irish classics and remastered them along with really beautiful original tracks and some songs by [co-producer] Michael Londra [former lead singer in ‘Riverdance.’]”

Street created “Celtic Illusion” to combine a childhood passion for magic with an obsession for “Riverdance.” “I came across a video at my Nana’s house and was hooked,” recalls Street, a native Australian with no Celtic lineage. “I secretly watched it over and over.” He took his first dance class at age 14, and by his 20s was touring as principal dancer for Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance.”

With “Celtic Illusion,” Street says he wanted to take Irish dance to a new level, incorporating contemporary elements to give audiences “a new sensory experience.” He says, “As inspired as I am by ‘Riverdance,’ I’m [also] a huge fan of artists like Michael Jackson, Bob Fosse, Broadway-style shows — I wanted to add those flavors and head in a different direction. Magic, the element of surprise, opens doors to other ways of bringing creative influences into Irish dance.”

Street says his illusions mine a lot of the classic effects and techniques to complement or set off the dance. “A magic effect might begin and end a routine, make the lead dancer disappear or appear up in the air. But some of the small effects, like I make a hankie fly through air, catch people off guard and make them gasp or laugh — that little moment is what I’m looking for. Irish dance is one of most unique styles out there. Adding the art from of magic can take people to a different world. … The magic enhances the dance.”

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.