Moderna tripled income on vaccine sales

COVID-19 vaccine sales helped Cambridge-based Moderna triple its net income in a better-than-expected first quarter. The vaccine maker said Wednesday that revenue from its coronavirus preventive shots jumped to $5.92 billion from $1.73 billion in last year’s quarter, when the vaccines were debuting in most markets. More than 217 million doses of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine have been administered in the US, where it is one of three approved options for adults. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRAVEL

Tripadvisor picks advertising tech executive as next CEO

Tripadvisor on Wednesday named an advertising tech executive as its new chief executive, replacing company cofounder Steve Kaufer. Matt Goldberg, who will become CEO on July 1, was most recently executive vice president for North America and global operations at online-advertising tech company The Trade Desk. He has also worked at News Corp, Liberty Interactive, Lonely Planet (where he was CEO), and Dow Jones. He joins the online travel site after a difficult few years. The pandemic slammed the travel industry and crushed Tripadvisor’s revenue, forcing Kaufer to lay off or furlough nearly half of the company’s employees. The company was already under pressure from Google, which has increasingly targeted the travel industry for expansion. — AARON PRESSMAN

PHARMACIES

CVS bottom line boosted by COVID vaccines, tests

COVID-19 vaccines and tests for the virus continue to boost CVS Health and the health care giant raised its annual forecast after yet another strong quarter. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager also processed more prescriptions and added customers to its health insurance business in a better-than-expected performance. The company said Wednesday that it administered more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter. That represented a big drop from the over 20 million that it administered in the last quarter of 2021, when customers sought boosters and many children began getting shots. CVS Health said it also administered more than six million tests in the first quarter, and its drugstores got a boost from customers buying additional test kits to take home as the Omicron surge of the virus peaked at the start of the quarter. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb to crack down on parties over summer holidays

Airbnb said Wednesday it will impose new rules regarding parties over the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays, bringing back measures that the company claims worked last summer. Renters who don’t have a “history of positive reviews on Airbnb” will be barred from making one-night reservations for houses, and there will also be limits on who can make two-night bookings, the company said. Airbnb said it will require renters to confirm that they understand the company’s ban on parties and that Airbnb could take legal action against violators. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIDE HAILING

Uber bounces back

Uber on Wednesday reported strong growth in its ride-hailing and delivery businesses and said it was continuing to bounce back from a pandemic slump, even as it lost $5.6 billion because of its investments in other ride-sharing companies, primarily the Chinese service Didi. The company reported $6.9 billion in revenue for the first three months of 2022, outstripping analysts’ expectations and skyrocketing 136 percent compared with revenue from the same time last year, when COVID-19 vaccines were scarce and people were not traveling as much. Uber also said it logged 1.7 billion trips during the quarter and had 115 million people using its platform each month, an 18 percent and 17 percent increase, respectively, year over year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO who plans to acquire Twitter, suggested Wednesday that it was possible the social network would charge certain users’ fees in the future. “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” he wrote in a tweet. Musk does not own Twitter yet, but he struck a deal to buy the company for about $44 billion last week, and has been publicly sharing his ideas for how he might change the company since before that deal was reached. — NEW YORK TIMES

ECONOMY

Fewer jobs added in April

US companies added in April the fewest jobs in the pandemic recovery, underscoring the persistent challenges faced by small firms to increase headcount in a tight labor market. Businesses’ payrolls increased by 247,000 last month, after a revised 479,000 gain in March, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. Businesses with 500 or more employees posted solid hiring gains, but those with less than 50 lost 120,000 jobs in April, the worst in two years. The figures precede the government’s monthly jobs report on Friday, which is currently forecast to show private payrolls increased by 390,000 in April. The ADP figures don’t always follow the same pattern as the Labor Department’s data. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Beef will continue to cost more

Beef will be getting even more expensive at US grocery stores in the months ahead, according to one of the country’s biggest meatpackers. National Beef Co., controlled by the Brazilian giant Marfrig Global Foods, sees relatively stable margins in the next two quarters, according to Tim Klein, who heads Marfrig’s US operations. That means even though their costs to buy cattle are increasing, the company will ultimately be able to pass that on to consumers in the form of pricier steaks and burgers. The cost of meat has been a focus as consumers grapple with the fastest inflation in four decades. The average price for ground beef in America grocery stores has jumped 18 percent from a year ago, according to the government data. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen sees chip shortage easing

Volkswagen expects the protracted shortage of semiconductors to ease during the second half of the year and contribute to a surge in output, offsetting months of curtailments. VW confirmed a projection that deliveries will rise by as much as 10 percent this year, it said Wednesday, even after production slumped by 12 percent during the first three months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Aided by the recent addition of the sports website The Athletic, The New York Times Co. said Wednesday that it had added 387,000 net digital subscribers in the first quarter. The company now has 9.1 million subscribers, it said, when including those from The Athletic, which the Times Co. bought Feb. 1. While the jump gets The Times closer to its stated goal of 15 million subscribers by the end of 2027, The Athletic is eating into the company’s profits. The website, which the Times bought for $550 million in cash, lost $6.8 million over February and March. — NEW YORK TIMES

TRADE

US deficit hit a record in March

The US trade deficit widened to a record in March, reflecting a surge in imports as companies relied on foreign producers to meet solid domestic demand. The gap in goods and services trade grew 22.3 percent to $109.8 billion, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. In the first quarter, the widening of the trade deficit largely explains the economy’s worst performance since the pandemic recovery, with gross domestic product shrinking at a 1.4 percent annual pace. — BLOOMBERG NEWS



