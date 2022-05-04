Tripadvisor picks advertising tech exec as next CEO

“I’m incredibly excited to return to the travel sector to innovate within the industry and leverage the platform’s reach and community trust,” Goldberg said in a statement. “I see a long runway ahead and many opportunities to create value for our travelers and partners.”

Matt Goldberg, who will become CEO on July 1, was most recently executive vice president for North America and global operations at online-advertising tech company The Trade Desk. He has also worked at News Corp, Liberty Interactive, Lonely Planet (where he was CEO), and Dow Jones.

Tripadvisor on Wednesday named an advertising tech executive as its new chief executive officer, replacing company cofounder Steve Kaufer.

Goldberg, who will be based at Tripadvisor’s Needham headquarters, was not available for an interview on Wednesday.

Matt Goldberg TripAdvisor

He joins the online travel site after a difficult few years. The pandemic slammed the travel industry and crushed Tripadvisor’s revenue, forcing Kaufer to lay off or furlough nearly half of the company’s employees. The company was already under pressure from Google, which has increasingly targeted the travel industry for expansion.

Kaufer announced last fall that he would step down once a successor was found. He told the Globe in February that he planned to join a startup or early-stage company once he leaves Tripadvisor. “I have one more new adventure left in me,” he said.

