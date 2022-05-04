Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Two white ibis were in Nauset Marsh in Eastham.

A swallow-tailed kite was seen in Dennis.

Recent sightings (through April 26) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A prothonotary warbler was at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich, a blue grosbeak was at Scusset elsewhere in Sandwich, a hooded warbler was in the Red Maple swamp in Eastham, and a Kentucky warbler was photographed in a yard in Dennis.

New arrivals included ruby-throated hummingbirds, Eastern towhees, and first reports of several warblers including Northern waterthrush, yellow warbler, black-and-white warbler, and Northern parula.

Birds seen at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in Harwich included a continuing tricolored heron and 3 little blue herons, plus a yellow-crowned night-heron, 7 glossy ibis, 25 snowy egrets, 3 Virginia rails, 60 greater yellowlegs, and 3 pectoral sandpipers.

Sightings at Race Point included up to 4 Pacific loons, 3 common murres, 38 razorbills, 180 red-throated loons, a merlin, and a bald eagle.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 black vultures in Chatham, 2 little blue herons in Eastham, and 2 Northern shovelers in Wellfleet.