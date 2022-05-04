Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during show

Although it was not clear what prompted the attack, videos online appeared to show a man running toward and then diving at Chappelle. Authorities later said the man was also carrying a weapon.

Comedian Dave Chappelle was charged and tackled while delivering a set on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to accounts from those in attendance and videos that circulated social media early Wednesday.

Farshad Dehbozorgi, a lawyer and producer who was at the show on Tuesday, wrote in a tweet that Chappelle was in the midst of wrapping up his routine and delivering his final commentary when the incident occurred. At that point, Chappelle had invited other comedians back on stage so that the crowd could give them a round of applause.

The night then took a dramatic turn.

“Suddenly a random person sitting in the front row jumped on stage and ran straight at him,” Dehbozorgi tweeted. “He tackled Dave and they both went to the floor and began wrestling when everyone ran onstage to help, including Dave’s security.”

The man was then “grabbed by a number of people” and taken back stage, he wrote.

Chappelle appeared to take the attack in stride, making jokes afterward despite being “a little bewildered by the situation at first,” said Sharon Carpenter, a British broadcast journalist who was at the show, in a video.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” Chappelle said following the incident in a video Dehbozorgi shared. “I thought that was part of the show.”

Brianna Sacks, a reporter with BuzzFeed News who was also in attendance, said the unidentified man who allegedly charged at Chappelle got taken down by “at least 10 people.”

She uploaded a video of the man being loaded into an ambulance by Los Angeles police officers and firefighters.

During the time of the attack, Sacks wrote that Chappelle had “literally just said he now has more security because of all the uproar from his jokes about the Trans community.”

The show, coined “Dave Chappelle and Friends,” is part of the “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival,” which features a number of comedians, such as John Mulaney and Bill Burr, at various venues across Los Angeles, according to its website. The festival is running through May 8. Chappelle was scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Bowl at least four times.

He drew controversy last year for making comments about transgender people in his special “The Closer,” which was streamed by Netflix. His remarks prompted a firestorm from both employees of the platform and LGBTQ organizations, which labeled his jokes as both harmful to the community and transphobic.

When she left the Hollywood Bowl, Sacks said the area was being cordoned off and the man, “who looked to be strapped in a jacket in a chair,” was being taken away by ambulance. Members of the crowd cussed the man out.

The most surreal bit, Sacks said, was that Chappelle had talked about Chris Rock being slapped on stage at the Academy Awards, along with the “new reality” facing comedians and need to have more security.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the attack with NBC Los Angeles early Wednesday. Authorities told the outlet that the weapon the man was “carrying can eject a knife blade ‘when you discharge it correctly,’” but that it was unclear if the man had attempted to use the weapon.

Neither Chappelle nor any officers were injured during the ordeal, police said.

