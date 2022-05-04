‘My heart just sunk.’ She flew into Boston to surprise her boyfriend — but then he tested positive for COVID

Blair Guild decided to fly into Boston on April 26 to surprise her long-distance boyfriend, Aaron Hedquist. Guild, who lives in Washington, D.C., plotted with her group of Boston friends to invite an unsuspecting Hedquist out to dinner at Cósmica in the South End, where she would — surprise! — show up unannounced.

It was a comedy of errors for the pandemic age.

A screenshot from the FaceTime call in which Aaron Hedquist discovered he had tested positive for COVID-19, just after his long-distance girlfriend, Blair Guild, had flown into Boston for a surprise visit.

While she was sitting in the D.C. airport, she texted Aaron, who’d left work at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health feeling under the weather. “Aaron, who is not a flaky person, was starting to flake,” said Guild, a Hopkinton native. “The entire surprise hinges on him going out.”

Guild tried subtly to cajole him into going out — meanwhile, she frantically texted her friends, who decided to fib to Hedquist about a cancellation fee that would be imposed if any guests were no-shows. (There was no fee, of course.) Then she turned off her phone and boarded her flight.

When she landed at Logan International Airport, Hedquist, who lives in the Fenway, still hadn’t relented. “At this point, I’m like, alright, I have to ruin the surprise,” said Guild. “I just FaceTimed him from Logan Airport, and I was like, ‘Surprise, I am in Boston. So you can’t flake on dinner. You really need to get there in about 20 minutes.’”

Hedquist, thrilled at the surprise visit, jumped into action. “I’m immediately like, ‘I gotta rally. I gotta get out the door. I gotta see my girlfriend. I am so excited.’”

Just to be safe, before he left, he decided to take a rapid COVID-19 test.

“We were on FaceTime together and it was practically instant — boom, positive,” Guild said. “We’re just sitting there like, wait, no, there’s no way.” He took a second test: also positive.

Blair Guild's reaction to her boyfriend's two positive COVID-19 tests on FaceTime. Courtesy of Blair Guild

“Let me tell you, my heart just sunk,” Hedquist said.

“At this point, I’m just sitting in the airport, laughing with my palms in my face,” Guild said. “What do you even do in that situation?”

In Guild’s case, she decided not to let the misfortune derail her trip. She still went out to dinner with her friends and drowned her sorrows in margaritas before crashing on a friend’s pull-out couch. The virus-crossed lovers already have plans to reunite in early June.

“There’s nothing that I could really do in this situation other than laugh at it and approach it with a good attitude,” said Guild. “On the bright side, his symptoms were really mild, and I got a girls’ trip out of it.”

Hedquist, whose main symptoms included a persistent cough, brain fog, and a fever, is already on the upswing. Despite the frustration he felt at not being able to see his girlfriend, he said he’s grateful he took the rapid test. “At the end of the day, we’re still in this,” he said. “So keeping each other safe is the number one priority.”

Couple Blair Guild and Aaron Hedquist. Courtesy of Blair Guild

After the trials and tribulations of her trip, Guild, a politics video producer at the Washington Post, decided to post her tale of woe on Twitter, where she received plenty of empathetic responses.

“Blair, you accepted the L with grace and good humor. Hope the boyfriend feels better soon and that you get another chance to meet soon, sans Covid,” said one user. “But the romcom version would have the next attempt mean you end up with Covid and then a successful event at sunset somewhere.”

“Props to your boyfriend for taking a rapid test and not spreading to you & your friend group!” said another.

“This is a mild misfortune that, if I found it funny to laugh at, I’m sure someone else would,” said Guild.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com