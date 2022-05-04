15-year-old boy arraigned for April shooting at Ruggles MBTA station

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday on assault and firearm charges for a shooting at the Ruggles MBTA station in April, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

The boy, who is from Boston, was charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition for the April 18 shooting that seriously injured a man, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The boy was arraigned at the Suffolk Juvenile Court and held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing on May 11, the statement said.