The AAPI History I Carry with Me: Eliza Blank

When Eliza Blank moved from Northampton to New York, she realized the grass wasn’t greener. Literally.

Plants were hard to come by. And that longing for the lush leaves led her to create The Sill in 2012 and help usher in a generation of plant parents and “plantfluencers.”

Initially a digital plant shop, the power and popularity of plants has grown her business into several locations across the country, including a location on Newbury Street she opened last year. With an Instagram account of nearly a million followers, Blank’s garden is flourishing.

My name is Eliza Blank and my life is a beautiful resistance because:

I continue to grow my company, my family, and, of course, myself.

The AAPI history I carry with me is:

My mother’s green thumb. An immigrant from the Philippines who came to the US in her early 20s on a nurse exchange program, my mom maintained a connection to her roots through gardening and tending to a growing collection of houseplants. Most of the houseplants she cares for today are the very same from my childhood.

How has growing up in Massachusetts shaped the person you are?

I grew up in Northampton. Not quite the Berkshires. Definitely not Boston. I don’t think I understood that I was a minority in Northampton until public school. As a half-Asian Jew, I stood out. But I was outgoing and outspoken, something you learn to be when you have a big brother, and I enjoyed being a good student. Being studious was always important to my family, culturally speaking. So I think it was some combination of being a good student and being naturally bossy and opinionated —instead of being a shrinking violet — that led me to entrepreneurship.

Northampton also gave me greenery. I grew up with a big backyard and a garden. It’s something I didn’t understand the impact of until I moved to New York City for college, and spent the years following living in two urban jungles, NYC and Boston.

What is it about plants that give you joy?

Their resilience. As an entrepreneur, I learned quickly that the challenges may change over time, but they never go away. There will always be more. Plants, too, consistently face challenges. Whether it’s due to their environment or our (lack of) care. But man, are they resilient. Have you ever watered a dry fittonia after two weeks? Or seen a pothos thrive in a dark room? Plants always find a way to grow.

Every Wednesday in May, A Beautiful Resistance will hold space in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.













