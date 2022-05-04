Brookline to hold virtual forum on next month’s US Open

Brookline is offering residents a chance to learn more about plans for the US Open, which the town is hosting next month.

On Monday, May 9, the town is holding its third and final virtual public forum on the national golf championship, set for June 13-19 at The Country Club.

Organized by the United States Golf Association, the US Open is one of the nation’s four major golf championships. This marks the fourth time it will be played at The Country Club.