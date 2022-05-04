Brookline to hold virtual forum on next month’s US Open

Brookline is offering residents a chance to learn more about plans for the US Open, which the town is hosting next month.
On Monday, May 9, the town is holding its third and final virtual public forum on the national golf championship, set for June 13-19 at The Country Club.
Organized by the United States Golf Association, the US Open is one of the nation’s four major golf championships. This marks the fourth time it will be played at The Country Club.
At the May 9 forum, which starts at 6 p.m., the Community Partnership — a collaborative body including town officials and The Country Club — will update its efforts to seek community opportunities from the weeklong event. Town departments also will review logistical issues such as trash removal, parking, and health and safety during the tournament.
Advertisement
Representatives of the USGA will provide additional information. To register for the Zoom forum, go to brooklinema.gov/calendar.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.