Cousins to discuss shared connection to slavery at Brookline event

The public is invited to hear the stories of two people with a shared connection to the nation’s history of slavery at a special afternoon of conversation and music on Sunday, May 8, at the Coolidge Corner Theatre.

Folk singer and social activist Reggie Harris and longtime Brookline educator and resident Wallis Raemer are both descendants of Confederate general Williams Carter Wickham, who had slaves in Virginia.

At the event, “A Family Revealed: From Slavery to Hope,” Raemer, whose great-great-great grandfather was Wickham, and Harris, also a descendant of Wickham through one of his slaves, Bibanna Hewlett, will discuss the journey that led the two cousins -- one white and one Black — to discover their common ancestry. The two also will share what it was like to learn of each other’s deeply held feelings of pain and hope related to that ancestry.