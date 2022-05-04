District attorney investigating racist emails sent to four Black students groups at UMass Amherst

“Late yesterday, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office received word from University of Massachusetts officials that a racist, hate-filled, and misinformation-laden email was received by four Black student groups as well as individual Black students and a UMass office,” Sullivan said. “This email was similar in tone to one sent out last semester, but this one also contained mistruths about law enforcement’s role in the investigation that I seek to correct now.”

Sullivan said in a statement that the student groups and others had received the message. He didn’t identify the groups or provide specific details about the contents of the e-mail.

Four Black student groups at UMass Amherst recently received a “a racist, hate-filled” e-mail, the second time in as many semesters such an e-mail has been sent, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

Sullivan said authorities are conducting the investigation with the “utmost” seriousness and attention.

“Free speech is rightly held dear in this country, but it does not permit hate speech that threatens and intimidates in a way that interferes with a right to education,” Sullivan said. “The provocative and inflammatory email sent out yesterday to a select group at UMass is an attempt to sow discord and division within the UMass Amherst community.”

Sullivan lamented what he said was “an effort to use misinformation as a weapon to provoke fear and mistrust,” though he didn’t elaborate.

“I believe the UMass community is far stronger and smarter than the writers of this email seem to think,” Sullivan said. “The NWDA is an active partner with the UMass Police Department on this investigation, which has been, and will continue to be, comprehensive and thorough as we follow the facts wherever they lead.”

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy said in a separate statement that the email the Black student groups received Tuesday contained “deeply racist, hateful language similar in tone to an email sent to Black student groups last semester.”

Subbaswamy said university and law enforcement officials are working to identify the source of the “anti-Black” email and will do everything possible to hold the “racist, hateful coward who sent it accountable.”

The chancellor also addressed the ongoing investigation into the e-mail sent last semester.

“Investigations into such incidents, law enforcement experts say, are often difficult,” Subbaswamy said. “The investigation into the original email from the fall of 2021 has thus far been inconclusive. That investigation is a collaborative effort undertaken by the UMass Police Department, the campus office of Information Technology, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and independent experts from Stroz Friedberg Digital Forensics.”

Subbaswamy acknowledged the slow pace of the probe has been frustrating.

“I am angry and frustrated as well,” Subbaswamy said. “I will thoroughly assess the status of our investigation and will inquire with law enforcement agencies to make sure that we are doing everything possible to bring the perpetrator of these hateful acts to justice. If that person is someone in the campus community, they will face severe university sanctions, up to and including expulsion or employment termination, as well as a referral to the District Attorney for criminal prosecution.”

The chancellor also pledged solidarity with students of color.

“In the meantime, I want to express my solidarity with our Black students, faculty and staff,” Subbaswamy said. “I will work with campus leaders to ensure that support services are made available to those who seek them and will keep the campus community updated on any developments going forward.”

Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, executive director of CAIR-MA, an advocacy group for the Muslim community, condemned the racist e-mails in a separate statement released Wednesday.

“We condemn this despicable act of racist hate and stand in solidarity with Black students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst,” Amatul-Wadud said.

