Partial building collapse reported in South Boston, police say; two people rushed to hospital

A building partially collapsed in South Boston on Wednesday afternoon, leaving people trapped as first responders rushed to the scene, authorities said. At least two people have been rushed to the hospital, officials said.

Boston police Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman, said officers were called around 1:43 p.m. to 776 Summer St. for a report of a partial building collapse with “multiple people” trapped.

He said Boston police, fire, and EMS officials remained on scene later Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt in the collapse.