Partial building collapse reported in South Boston, police say; two people rushed to hospital

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated May 4, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Boston EMS said multiple units were on scene at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston.Boston EMS

A building partially collapsed in South Boston on Wednesday afternoon, leaving people trapped as first responders rushed to the scene, authorities said. At least two people have been rushed to the hospital, officials said.

Boston police Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman, said officers were called around 1:43 p.m. to 776 Summer St. for a report of a partial building collapse with “multiple people” trapped.

He said Boston police, fire, and EMS officials remained on scene later Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt in the collapse.

Boston EMS tweeted that “multiple” units were on scene.

“We have multiple units on scene for the structural collapse at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston,” the agency tweeted. “This remains an active incident with more details to follow.”

The agency said in a follow up tweet that two people were taken to area hospitals.

“Structural collapse update: We can confirm two patient transports at this time, with personnel currently providing care to a third patient,” Boston EMS tweeted.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

