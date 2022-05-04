Gabriela ‘Gigi’ Coletta wins Lydia Edwards’ old Boston City Council seat

Coletta, 29, served as Edwards’s former chief of staff and most recently worked as the external relations manager for the New England Aquarium. She ran against Tania Del Rio, former director for the Boston mayor’s office of women’s advancement and executive director of the YWCA Cambridge.

Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta won a special election for the Boston City Council Tuesday, taking over the District 1 seat representing East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End from her former boss, Lydia Edwards.

Edwards left the council for the state Senate, running unopposed in January after winning a primary for the seat the month prior.

Turnout in the special election was low, with just 4,923 ballots cast. About 57 percent of them went to Coletta, and 33 percent to Del Rio.

About 10 percent of the votes were written in. Though the city has not yet released a breakdown of write-in votes, North End restaurateur Jorge Mendoza had told the Boston Herald he was launching a last-minute write-in campaign, prompted by the city’s handling of outdoor dining regulations in the neighborhood.

In a statement Tuesday night, Del Rio conceded and congratulated Coletta.

“I’m so proud of the campaign that we ran,” Del Rio said. “I had the opportunity to talk to many of the residents in the neighborhoods of District 1 about the issues that matter most to them, like education, housing, the environment — and I learned a lot along the way. I will continue to fight for the issues that matter to our residents of Boston and advocate for the good of our wonderful District.”

Daniel McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed reporting.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.