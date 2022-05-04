Hingham Town Meeting approves borrowing $8 million for new pool complex

Officials said the borrowing would cost the owner of the average single-family home, valued at about $925,000, an estimated $46 a year over the 20-year life of the loan.

On April 30, Town Meeting voted 317 to 95 in favor of exceeding state-imposed property tax increases to pay for the pool.

Hingham’s Town Meeting voted to borrow $8 million for a new pool complex at the town-owned South Shore Country Club — a decision that also needs approval from a ballot question at the May 14 town election.

Hingham has had a public pool since it bought the country club in 1988, but the pool closed in 2019 for safety reasons. The new pool would be designed to accommodate a detachable bubble so it could be used in all seasons, and would include a snack bar, locker room, splash pad, lap lanes, and a “zero-entry” pool with a sloping entrance, making it accessible without ladders or stairs.

The pool would be built at the site of current tennis courts.

Town Meeting also approved spending $3.1 million to finish design of a new Foster Elementary School to replace the 1951 building. The Massachusetts School Building Authority has indicated it will reimburse about a third of the cost of the estimated $105.3 million project.

In addition, Town Meeting unanimously voted to spend $1.6 million in preconstruction costs for a new public safety facility on Route 3A near the Hingham Shipyard. Officials estimate the cost of the three-story, 49,000-square-foot building and parking garage at about $40 million.

The large complex would accommodate one fire station and the police department, although the public safety dispatch center would remain at Hingham Town Hall.

Officials said they plan to ask a Special Town Meeting in the fall to vote on funding both the Foster Elementary and public safety facility projects.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.