fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maine COVID infections grow and hospitalizations reach 2-month high

By The Associated PressUpdated May 4, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Senator Susan Collins of Maine, the first Republican to pledge support for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, left the chamber during a flurry of roll call votes, at the Capitol in Washington, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Collins later announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

The number of COVID-19 infections is growing in Maine, with the seven-day average more than doubling since May 2.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 1,198 new infections Tuesday as the state reflected a regional trend of growing infections driven by new variants of the coronavirus.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus grew to 162, the highest point in two months, in Maine on Tuesday.

The more contagious BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariants are fueling increases in the Northeast, officials said.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 274 new cases per day on April 18 to 638 new cases per day on May 2.

Advertisement

About three-quarters of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the rate of vaccination has slowed.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video