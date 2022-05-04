Man shot at Wendy’s restaurant in Randolph; suspect fled scene

“Upon arrival, police located the victim, a 20-year-old man, who had been shot,” the statement said. “He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Police are actively searching for the suspect, who fled on foot.”

Randolph police said in a statement that officers were called to the Wendy’s restaurant at 14 Condlin Drive shortly after noon for a report of a shooting.

A 20-year-old man was shot at a Wendy’s location in Randolph early Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The statement said a preliminary investigation shows the shooting was an isolated incident, rather than a random eruption of violence at the restaurant.

“Further updates will be provided as they become available,” the statement said.

No information was provided about a possible suspect description.

The Wendy’s company said in a statement that it was aware of “an incident that took place at our restaurant in Randolph today, and we hope that the victim will make a full recovery. We believe this was an isolated incident, and we are cooperating with local law enforcement on their investigation.”

