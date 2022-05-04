Newton to hold annual Mayor’s Community Breakfast May 25

Newton will hold its annual Mayor’s Community Breakfast May 25 on the former campus of Mount Ida College.
The 48th Annual Theodore D. Mann Newton Mayor’s Community Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. under a tent at the campus’s Shaw Hall Courtyard.
“In conjunction with the Harmony Foundation, the Newton Interfaith Clergy Association, the Rotary Club of Newton, and the Newton Public Schools, I invite residents, community groups, business people and clergy of all faiths to join us,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.
“We look forward to ‘Spring Forward — With Hope’ after another challenging year to celebrate and strengthen our community ties, neighbor to neighbor,” Fuller said.
According to a statement from the Harmony Foundation, which was founded by Mann to help support diversity within the Newton community, the program will include remarks from Fuller and reflections from members of the Newton Interfaith Clergy Association. There will also be artistic performances during the event.
Tickets are $35 per person, and available at bit.ly/newtonbreakfast.
Fuller and the Harmony Foundation each encouraged people to make donations to organizations that help address food insecurity in Newton, including the Newton Food Pantry, the Centre Street Food Pantry, the Arabic Baptist Church Boston’s Food Pantry, and the Newton Community Freedge.
“We’ll come together in person for our annual community breakfast to break bread and renew our commitment to this good City,” Fuller said.
