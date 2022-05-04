Newton to hold annual Mayor’s Community Breakfast May 25

Newton will hold its annual Mayor’s Community Breakfast May 25 on the former campus of Mount Ida College.

The 48th Annual Theodore D. Mann Newton Mayor’s Community Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. under a tent at the campus’s Shaw Hall Courtyard.

“In conjunction with the Harmony Foundation, the Newton Interfaith Clergy Association, the Rotary Club of Newton, and the Newton Public Schools, I invite residents, community groups, business people and clergy of all faiths to join us,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.