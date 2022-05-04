fb-pixel Skip to main content

N.H. approves $100 million for affordable housing projects

By The Associated PressUpdated May 4, 2022, 28 minutes ago
In this June 24, 2021 file photo, a real estate sign was posted in front of a newly constructed single family home in Auburn, N.H.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Governor Chris Sununu’s $100 million housing investment fund won final approval Wednesday.

The fund, paid for with federal American Rescue Plan money that Sununu once opposed, will be used to provide grants to developers for multifamily housing projects, incentives for communities that move quickly with permitting, and money for demolishing vacant buildings.

The Legislature's fiscal committee approved accepting and spending the money last month, and the Executive Council did the same Wednesday. Republican David Wheeler was the only councilor to vote no.

Half of the total will go to developers of multifamily projects with at least five units, with preference given to projects aimed at lower- and middle-income workers. Another $40 million would go to towns and cities, including $30 million to encourage them to approve projects quickly.

Advertisement

Towns would get $10,000 for each unit approved within six months of a permit application, with a maximum grant of $1 million per community. Another $10 million would help communities update zoning regulations or demolish vacant, dilapidated buildings.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video