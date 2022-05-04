N.H. approves $100 million for affordable housing projects

Governor Chris Sununu’s $100 million housing investment fund won final approval Wednesday.

The fund, paid for with federal American Rescue Plan money that Sununu once opposed, will be used to provide grants to developers for multifamily housing projects, incentives for communities that move quickly with permitting, and money for demolishing vacant buildings.

The Legislature's fiscal committee approved accepting and spending the money last month, and the Executive Council did the same Wednesday. Republican David Wheeler was the only councilor to vote no.