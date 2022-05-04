Northeastern fraternity put on probation after pledges blindfolded in rental truck in December

“The university was made aware of an incident involving Northeastern students associated with the Phi Delta Theta fraternity on December 10, 2021,” the statement said. “We conducted a thorough investigation and found the fraternity to be in violation of the university’s Code of Student Conduct. As a result, the fraternity was put on probation through the spring 2022 semester and additional sanctions were given.”

A fraternity at Northeastern University is currently on probation after a December hazing incident in which nearly two-dozen pledges were driven blindfolded in the back of a rental truck from Roxbury to Needham, officials said Monday.

A Boston police report on the Dec. 10 incident said officers were called just before 7 p.m. to 145 Cedar St. in Roxbury, the frat’s apartment, for a “possible hazing ritual” in progress. The report said a neighbor told police he captured home surveillance footage of about 16 blindfolded young men being led into a U-Haul box truck in the fraternity’s driveway.

Frat brothers shut the bay door once everyone was in, the report said, and the vehicle took off toward Washington Street. Responding officers spoke with frat brothers who remained at the Cedar Street residence, and brothers told police they didn’t know why they had responded since the initiation rite was “harmless.”

One brother, the report said, “stated that other fraternities do ‘much worse’ initiations.”

The frat members later told responding officers that the truck had been returned to Needham. In addition, the report said, an unknown pledge who had been riding blindfolded in the truck spoke to officers and indicated that “all of the pledges were in good health, were uninjured, and were in Needham” with plans to get back to Boston via Lyft or Uber.

A fraternity brother who had been with the pledges said 21 pledges in all had been inside the U-Haul truck.

A Boston police sergeant, the report said, “reiterated ... the dangers of this initiation and [said] that a report would be generated.” No criminal charges were filed.

A request for comment was sent to the fraternity on Wednesday morning.

The fraternity says on its website that it was founded as an “expansion” frat in 2011, with members having “a common vision of joining a brotherhood that would help them to ‘be a better man.’”

By Feb. 4, 2012, the site says, the “humble colony transformed itself into a fully-fledged chapter and Massachusetts Epsilon became the 169th active chapter of Phi Delta Theta. Hitting that milestone, however, was just the start of what our chapter’s founding members hoped to accomplish.”

The fraternity chapter, the site says, “has become an ever-present force of service and philanthropy for our neighbors in the heart of Boston and beyond.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.