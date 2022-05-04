‘Perfect Storm’ author to speak in Gloucester on May 13

Sebastian Junger, author of the “The Perfect Storm,” is returning to Gloucester May 13 for a special event benefiting the city’s planned 400th anniversary celebrations in 2023.
Junger’s best-selling 1997 book, which was later turned into a movie, chronicled the loss of the fishing vessel Andrea Gail out of Gloucester and all hands on board in a 1991 nor’easter. Billed “an enthralling presentation and dialogue” with Junger, the May 13 event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square.
Junger, a New York resident, is the author of numerous other best-selling books, including “Freedom,” “Tribe,” “War,” “A Death in Belmont,” and “Fire,” as well as codirector of the documentary film “Restrepo,” which was nominated for an Academy Award in 2010.
Advertisement
All proceeds from the upcoming event will go toward Gloucester 400+, the 400th anniversary observances. To order tickets or for more information on the event, go to the calendar page at gloucesterma400.org.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.