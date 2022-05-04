‘Perfect Storm’ author to speak in Gloucester on May 13

Sebastian Junger, author of the “The Perfect Storm,” is returning to Gloucester May 13 for a special event benefiting the city’s planned 400th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

Junger’s best-selling 1997 book, which was later turned into a movie, chronicled the loss of the fishing vessel Andrea Gail out of Gloucester and all hands on board in a 1991 nor’easter. Billed “an enthralling presentation and dialogue” with Junger, the May 13 event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square.

Junger, a New York resident, is the author of numerous other best-selling books, including “Freedom,” “Tribe,” “War,” “A Death in Belmont,” and “Fire,” as well as codirector of the documentary film “Restrepo,” which was nominated for an Academy Award in 2010.