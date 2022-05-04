Police in Concord, N.H. increasing patrols in wake of unsolved double murder

Concord Police Chief Bradley C. Osgood said the police department recently received two ATVs that will be used to patrol the city’s network of trails.

Nearly two weeks have passed since the bodies of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66 were discovered on April 21 in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail, which is part of the Broken Ground Trails in Concord. As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made.

Police in Concord, N.H., are stepping up patrols in the wake of the double-murder of a local couple that has left residents in the city feeling on edge, desperate for answers.

Concord police are also working with the Merrimack County sheriff’s office to have their mountain bike officers and the Concord Police Department’s mountain bike unit carry out additional patrols throughout the trail network and other areas, he said.

“Concord Police hope that through high visibility patrols; whether by foot, bike, ATV or traditional police vehicles, that we might ease some community concern,” Osgood said in a statement Tuesday.

Osgood said the murders are being investigated by the New Hampshire Department of Justice and Concord police “as a top priority case along with our County, State and Federal law enforcement partners.”

Osgood said the Merrimack County sheriff’s office will also be providing an investigator “to assist with Concord’s backlog of other police investigations not related to the Reid case.”

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation should call the Concord police at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

“To date we have received more than 70 tips from Crimeline,” Osgood said in the statement.





















