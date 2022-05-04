R.I. Supreme Court asked to overturn Reproductive Privacy Act

According to a draft opinion published Monday by Politico, the US Supreme Court has voted privately to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, along with a supporting 1990s-era decision known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court is considering a challenge to the Reproductive Privacy Act, the law Rhode Island enacted in 2019 to protect abortion rights in case the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

PROVIDENCE — The US Supreme Court is not the only court poised to act on a law protecting abortion rights.

So attention is now focusing on the legal challenge that Catholics for Life and others are making, claiming the Reproductive Privacy Act violated the Rhode Island Constitution. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office disagrees and defends the validity of the law.

The two sides held oral arguments on Jan. 27 before the Rhode Island Supreme Court, and a decision is expected soon.

“The Reproductive Privacy Act appears to the be the only thing standing, in a few months, between the right to an abortion and the state’s ability to ban it,” said Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, whiled filed a legal brief defending the law.

“We feel very confident that the statute will withstand scrutiny by the court,” Brown said. “It was carefully crafted and merely codified the principles of Roe v. Wade that the US Supreme Court cannot erase at the state level.”

In 2019, Catholics for Life, Michael Benson, Nichole Leigh Rowley, and others filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the newly passed state law.

They cited the part of the state constitution that says “Nothing in this section shall be construed to grant or secure any right relating to abortion or the funding thereof.” They argued the Assembly lacked the power to pass the Reproductive Privacy Act because amending the constitution would require placing a constitutional amendment before the voters.

But the attorney general’s office argued that the language contained in Article 1, Section 2 of the state constitution was limited to that section and therefore did not limit the Assembly’s ability to pass the Reproductive Privacy Act.

Superior Court Judge Melissa E. Darigan agreed with the state in a Nov. 27, 2019 ruling.

In issuing her decision, Darigan said the language of that section of the Constitution is “black and white,” and she does not believe that Article 1, Section 2 prohibits the General Assembly from having enacted the Reproductive Privacy Act.

“I do not think the RPA is void or lack of authority of the General Assembly,” Darigan said, “and I do not think the RPA requires a vote of the citizens of Rhode Island.”

Catholics for Life appealed Darigan’s decision. And two of the five Supreme Court justices have recused themselves from deciding the appeal: Justice Melissa A. Long had denied a request for a temporary restraining order in the case when she was on the Superior Court. And Justice Erin Lynch Prata had served as Senate Judiciary Committee chairwoman, helping to secure passage of the Reproductive Privacy Act. She made a key decision by transferring the bill from the Judiciary Committee, where passage was unlikely, to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, which approved it.

So the final decision will be made by Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell, Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg, and Justice William P. Robinson III.

