Salem names its first director of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Salem recently named Regina Zaragoza Frey as its first director of diversity, equity‚ and inclusion.

Frey comes to Salem from Colorado, where she served as manager for inclusivity and equity for Thorne Nature Experience, one of that state’s largest environmental education organizations.

Before that, she was volunteer manager for the “I Have a Dream” Foundation of Boulder County and a bilingual emergency response specialist and legal advocate for the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence in Boulder, where she provided victim advocacy and support to domestic violence survivors. She was also a founding member of Boulder County’s LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce.