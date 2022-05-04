State’s child advocate to release report about handling Harmony Montgomery case

The report from Maria Mossaides, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, marks the first public accounting of the child protection case by officials in Massachusetts, where a juvenile court judge in February 2019 awarded custody of Harmony to her father, Adam Montgomery. The judge, Mark Newman, made the decision without first requiring an assessment of Adam Montgomery’s suitability to care for Harmony, who was then 4, according to New Hampshire officials.

Since December when Manchester, N.H., police announced Harmony was missing, officials in Massachusetts have refused to release details about her custody case and her family’s interactions with the Department of Children and Families, saying privacy laws prohibited such disclosures. Newman, who is retired but continues to hear cases in Massachusetts on recall status, has repeatedly declined to comment.

Governor Charlie Baker has said he feels a “tremendous amount of pain” over the girl’s disappearance but has declined to comment further, citing the child advocate’s review.

But officials in New Hampshire have released details about Harmony’s young life and how child protection systems in two states failed to prevent her from going missing when she was 5.

In January, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued a scathing rebuke of the Massachusetts court system over the decision to place Harmony in the custody of her father, whom he called a “monster.” He also questioned why Harmony was placed in her father’s care before child welfare officials completed an assessment of his parental fitness.

Sununu later softened his rhetoric and in February a report released by his office showed that child welfare workers in New Hampshire repeatedly checked in on Harmony’s family after she vanished in 2019 but did little to determine her whereabouts or verify her father’s claim that girl was living in Massachusetts with her mother, who didn’t have custody. The report also suggested that officials in the bordering states failed to communicate years earlier when Harmony left Massachusetts.

Mossaides has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss her findings. Harmony’s father and stepmother have been indicted on charges related to Harmony’s welfare, but no charges have been brought in connection to her disappearance and investigators continue to search for her. There is a $150,000 reward for information leading to Harmony’s whereabouts. The Massachusetts court system is also reviewing how it handled the case.

In March, a grand jury in New Hampshire indicted Adam Montgomery, 32, on a felony charge of second-degree assault for allegedly striking Harmony in the face during the summer of 2019. His estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, 31, Harmony’s stepmother, has been indicted on a charge of theft by deception, alleging that she told state workers that Harmony was a member of her household from November 2019 to June 2, 2021, and that she received food stamp benefits for the child. They have pleaded not guilty and are also being prosecuted for unrelated firearm offenses.

Harmony was born in June 2014 while Adam Montgomery was locked up awaiting trial on charges that he shot a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill. Her mother, Crystal Sorey, 31, a Massachusetts resident who battled substance use disorder, lost custody of Harmony in 2018 after a relapse.

When Harmony went to live with him, Adam Montgomery was 29 and had a history with the criminal justice system going back 17 years, including prosecutions in Massachusetts, Florida, and New Hampshire, court records show.

After Harmony was declared missing, a law enforcement official told the Globe that Montgomery is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Darlin Guzman outside a Lynn convenience store in 2008.

The New Hampshire report released in February revealed how police and New Hampshire child welfare workers became well acquainted with Harmony’s family in Manchester after she was placed in her father’s custody. In July 2019, an anonymous caller reported to the New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families that they had seen Harmony with a black eye and that her father had admitted that he was responsible.

A DCYF caseworker visited three times with the family and reported that Harmony had “a red mark in her eye” and faded bruising below her eyelid. Harmony and her father said that “the mark was caused by horseplay with another sibling when a toy light saber struck Harmony near her eye,” according to the report.

The agency determined the complaint was unfounded.

By November or December of 2019, Harmony vanished, authorities have said. In September 2021, someone reached out to DCYF on Sorey’s behalf to report that she hadn’t seen her daughter since 2019 and had been unable to reach Adam Montgomery, according to the report.

The matter was assigned to DCYF’s Manchester office, which made various unsuccessful attempts to contact Montgomery, according to the report. On Nov. 18, Sorey contacted the Manchester police herself to report the child missing.

But it was only after Sorey sent a pleading e-mail to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig on Dec. 29, in which she threatened to go to the media, that authorities publicly acknowledged the girl’s disappearance.

Two days later, Manchester police found Adam Montgomery sleeping in a car with a girlfriend. He initially told officers that he’d returned Harmony to Sorey at Thanksgiving 2019, but then stopped talking, according to a police affidavit,

“I have nothing else to say,” Montgomery told investigators.













