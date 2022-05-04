Survey asks how to make Cape Ann recreational sites more accessible

Cape Ann residents with disabilities have an opportunity to suggest ways local communities can provide them greater access to recreational sites.

Cape Ann Mass in Motion is conducting a survey of residents with disabilities or mobility limitations and their caregivers in Essex, Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport to help identify recreational areas in those communities that are in need of improved access.

The survey is being funded by a $10,000 grant the state Department of Public Health awarded Cape Ann Mass in Motion, a regional program led by the Gloucester Health Department. Once priority areas have been identified, any remaining grant funds will be used to help the four communities fund some of the recommended improvements.