Two people killed in four-vehicle crash in Salem

Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash that apparently involved a wrong-way driver on Highland Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Two other people were injured in the crash that occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 347 Highland Ave., Lieutenant Mathew Desmond said.
Investigators believe a driver was speeding and driving the wrong way on the southbound side of the roadway, Desmond said.
The two people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. The people killed in the crash were not immediately identified.
The crash closed Highland Avenue, which is also Route 107, for several hours. But the four-lane roadway was reopened to traffic in both directions around 8:15 p.m., police said on Facebook.
The crash remains under investigation by local and State Police.
