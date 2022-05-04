Wellesley celebrating ‘Mobility Month’ in May

The town of Wellesley is celebrating “Mobility Month” in May with a series of events to help encourage people to walk, bike, and use public transportation.

Wellesley also will launch its Sustainable Mobility Plan, which outlines the communitywide initiatives the town is focusing on to offer more alternatives to commuting in single-passenger automobiles.

“From commuting by public transportation or using micro transit service, to walking, biking [and] rolling to school and work, residents can re-evaluate their own transportation behaviors and consider making changes that contribute to a healthier lifestyle, improve the environment, and help reduce the harmful impact of climate change,” the town said in a statement.