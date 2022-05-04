Wellesley celebrating ‘Mobility Month’ in May

The town of Wellesley is celebrating “Mobility Month” in May with a series of events to help encourage people to walk, bike, and use public transportation.
Wellesley also will launch its Sustainable Mobility Plan, which outlines the communitywide initiatives the town is focusing on to offer more alternatives to commuting in single-passenger automobiles.
“From commuting by public transportation or using micro transit service, to walking, biking [and] rolling to school and work, residents can re-evaluate their own transportation behaviors and consider making changes that contribute to a healthier lifestyle, improve the environment, and help reduce the harmful impact of climate change,” the town said in a statement.
The month’s events include a test drive for electric vehicles hosted by the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant & Sustainable Wellesley on May 12; a Kids’ Bike Rodeo on May 22; and activities encouraging more use of local trails.
The town’s mobility plan was developed with input from community members, and cofunded by Wellesley’s Planning Board and Select Board, the statement said.
It will be used in conjunction with the town’s Climate Action Plan to help serve as a roadmap for Wellesley to meet its goals for cutting back on greenhouse gas emissions, according to the statement.
For more information on the Sustainable Mobility Plan, visit the town’s website at wellesleyma.gov.
