Weymouth’s many cultures to be celebrated May 12

The Weymouth public schools will celebrate the many cultures of people living in town during an International Resource Night on Thursday, May 12, at Weymouth High School.

“We have a large immigrant/non-native English speaker population in Weymouth,” said Olivia Morrell, an English language learner teacher who is helping to organize the first districtwide event. “Although this night celebrates them, it also celebrates our American families who [share] their heritage. The event welcomes everyone and builds Weymouth’s community bond.”

About 15 percent of Weymouth’s 5,560 students have a first language other than English, and 6 percent are classified as English language learners, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.