Weymouth’s many cultures to be celebrated May 12

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated May 4, 2022, 22 minutes ago

The Weymouth public schools will celebrate the many cultures of people living in town during an International Resource Night on Thursday, May 12, at Weymouth High School.

“We have a large immigrant/non-native English speaker population in Weymouth,” said Olivia Morrell, an English language learner teacher who is helping to organize the first districtwide event. “Although this night celebrates them, it also celebrates our American families who [share] their heritage. The event welcomes everyone and builds Weymouth’s community bond.”

About 15 percent of Weymouth’s 5,560 students have a first language other than English, and 6 percent are classified as English language learners, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Morrell said students come from Brazil, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Albania, Cape Verde, Haiti, France, China, Vietnam, Libya, Iraq, Morocco, Egypt, Lebanon, Greece, Korea, Kenya, Iceland, Finland, the Philippines, Ukraine, and other countries.

Many of those countries will be represented at tables sharing the music, dance, food, and other aspects of their cultures. Those interested in participating can sign up at bit.ly/3NhHErh.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. outside the high school’s gold cafeteria. Transportation will be available in some areas of town.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.

