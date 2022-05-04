Cawthorn fighting ballot challenge in N.C.

The law, Bopp asserted, allows only Congress to decide whether Cawthorn, first elected in 2020, is eligible for a second term. A group of North Carolina voters maintains that state election officials can and should find that Cawthorn, 26, is disqualified under a portion of the Fourteenth Amendment, ratified after the Civil War to bar those who violated their oaths through ‘’insurrection’' from returning to office.

‘’Representative Cawthorn vigorously denies that he engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States, a country he loves,’’ the lawmaker’s attorney, James Bopp Jr., told a panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. ‘’But this is not about the facts, this is about the law.’’

Representative Madison Cawthorn is fighting an effort to keep him off the ballot in North Carolina, arguing that state officials cannot disqualify him based on his call for a ‘’fight’' to keep President Biden from taking office.

‘’Challengers have reasonable suspicion that Representative Cawthorn was involved in planning efforts to intimidate Congress and the Vice President into rejecting valid electoral votes and subvert the essential constitutional function of an orderly and peaceful transition of power,’’ their attorneys wrote.

Cawthorn spoke at the rally that proceeded the storming of the Capitol, saying the crowd of Trump supporters had ‘’some fight in it.’’ According to Rolling Stone, his office also engaged in conversations with rally organizers before the event, which he promoted with a tweet saying, ‘’the future of this Republic hinges on the actions of a solitary few . . . It’s time to fight.’’

A similar challenge to Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reelection has forced her to answer questions about her role in the events of Jan. 6, including whether she pushed Trump to impose martial law. The same voting rights nonprofit, Free Speech for People, is behind both challenges, as well as two against Arizona Republican Representatives Andy Biggs and Paul A. Gosar. Should Trump run for president again, a challenge to his eligibility is likely forthcoming.

Ohio Democrats cheer surprise winner of GOP House primary

When J.R. Majewski emerged as the surprise winner of a Republican House primary election on Tuesday in northern Ohio, Democrats supporting the longtime incumbent congresswoman in the district, Marcy Kaptur, celebrated.

That was because Majewski had beaten out two lower-key Republicans for the nomination, both of whom Democrats worried could have posed serious problems for Kaptur in the conservative-leaning Ninth Congressional District in a challenging election year for her party.

Majewski is anything but low-key.

A hulking Air Force veteran who works in the nuclear security field, he first gained attention in Ohio by turning his lawn into a 19,000-square-foot “Trump 2020″ sign.

During his campaign, he ran one ad showing him carrying an assault-style rifle in which he says, “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to return this country back to its former glory,” adding, “If I’ve got to kick down doors, well, that’s just what patriots do.”

Democrats toss hat in ring for early N.Y. primary

As Democratic officials weigh changes to the presidential nominating calendar, New York plans to join the long list of states angling to host an early primary, said Jay Jacobs, the chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee, in an interview on Wednesday.

“We are putting in an application,” he said. “New York Democrats, certainly, are a diverse and representative sample of Democrats from around the country, and so I think that we should be in contention for having one of the earlier primaries.”

The deadline to submit letters of intent in the Democratic National Committee’s application process that determines which states host the first contests in the 2024 cycle is Friday.

The new process comes just over two years after Iowa’s disastrous Democratic caucuses, in which officials struggled to deliver results. Since then, many party officials have urged a serious rethinking of whether Iowa should retain its first-in-the-nation caucus status, and some have argued that more racially diverse states should be moved up on the calendar.

The Iowa Democratic Party sent its own letter of intent on Wednesday, promising reforms to its process and arguing that, “It is crucial that potential Democratic nominees hear the voices of rural Democrats, and learn firsthand about the economic, social, and cultural issues that are impacting their lives.”

Democrat wins heavily Republican seat in Mich. special election

LANSING, Mich. — A Democratic legislative candidate in Michigan won a special election for a heavily Republican seat over a GOP opponent who made controversial comments about rape, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and other issues, narrowing Republicans’ state House majority.

Carol Glanville defeated Robert “RJ” Regan by 11 percentage points Tuesday in a Kent County district that her Republican predecessor carried by 26 points in 2020.

Regan had been denounced by GOP leaders since shortly after his upset victory in a four-person primary. In March, while advocating for decertifying the 2020 presidential election during a livestream hosted by a conservative group, Regan responded to a panelist who said it is too late to do anything that her attitude is like what he tells his three daughters: “Well if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it. That’s not how we roll. That’s not how I won this election. We go right at it.”

Regan said he regretted using the analogy but claimed it was taken out of context by members of his party and reporters. He also had called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “fake war just like the fake pandemic’' and had shared antisemitic social media posts.

With Glanville’s win, Democrats shaved Republicans’ edge to 57-53.

Glanville, a Walker city commissioner, said voters ‘’stood up against hate, conspiracies, and Republican extremism, and stood up for our shared west Michigan values of decency, community, and working together to solve problems.”

The House Republican Campaign Committee did not help Regan in the race, unlike its efforts in other special elections Tuesday. The Michigan Freedom Network, an independent political action committee with ties to the DeVos family, spent $3,500 supporting Republican write-in candidate Mike Milanowski.

