Did Trump’s Supreme Court nominees hide their abortion views? Here’s what Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said about Roe during their hearings

Kavanaugh’s expression didn’t change as he quickly replied, “Senator, each of the eight Justices currently on the Supreme Court, when they were in this seat, declined to answer that question.”

“Can you commit, sitting here today, that you would never overturn Roe v. Wade?”

WASHINGTON—Four years ago, at the Senate confirmation hearing that would send Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, asked the judge, point-blank, how he’d rule on a woman’s right to an abortion.

It was a practiced non-answer Kavanaugh deployed repeatedly as he dodged questions on Roe during his 2018 confirmation hearing, according to a Globe analysis of all 300 references to the landmark ruling he faced over dozens of hours of questioning.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, confirmed to the Supreme Court in 2017 under Former President Trump as well, deployed a similar strategy. He referred to Roe as settled “precedent” but declined to comment on the merit of the ruling itself, nor revealed a glimpse into his personal stance on the matter.

Both justices are currently under fire from some lawmakers after Politico published a leaked draft opinion that would overturn the 50-year right to an abortion–a dramatic overruling of decades of Supreme Court precedent. The draft, which the court confirmed is authentic on Tuesday, may not represent the justices’ final decision.

Senator Susan Collins, a moderate, pro-abortion rights Republican from Maine, suggested to the Globe that she felt the justices, who Politico reported are among the five justices poised to overturn Roe, misrepresented their views in private discussions she had prior to voting to confirm them if they do vote to gut the precedent. She told reporters at the time that she believed Kavanaugh agreed with her that Roe was “settled law.”

“I don’t think they were being honest,” Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana, told reporters this week. “Most of them said they were going to go with past precedent and that simply wasn’t the case.”

But at least in public, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh remained intentionally ambiguous about the matter, leaving themselves some wiggle room even as they at least paid lip service to the importance of respecting precedent. And as Kavanaugh pointed out, that’s not unusual. Being vague on abortion, gun and other rights that make up controversial Supreme Court cases has been the norm in confirmation hearings from judges appointed by both Democratic and Republican presidents.

When pressed by senators as to how they’d decide on future abortion cases, both judges were careful not to espouse a clear-cut stance, nor give any indication of how they’d rule.

Both recognized Roe as Supreme Court precedent, and that future cases, including Planned Parenthood v. Casey, reaffirmed a woman’s right to an abortion. In these answers, the judges did not seem overtly hostile to those precedents.

“I will tell you what my view right now is, which is, it is an important precedent of the Supreme Court that has been reaffirmed many times,” Kavanaugh said of Roe during the trial. " Planned Parenthood v. Casey reaffirmed Roe. So Casey now becomes a precedent-on-precedent. It is not as if it is just a run of the mill case that was decided and never been reconsidered, but Casey specifically reconsidered it, applied the stare decisis factors, and decided to reaffirm it.”

But critically, neither said how they’d rule given the opportunity to put the existing precedent on the chopping block.

Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, asked Gorsuch: “Can you tell me whether Roe was decided correctly?”

But the justice did not take the bait.

“Senator, again, I would tell you that Roe v. Wade, decided in 1973, is a precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court. It has been reaffirmed,” Gorsuch said.

He would later say in the trial: “All precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court deserves the respect of precedent, which is quite a lot. It is the anchor of law. It is the starting place for a judge.”

When pressed if he recognized the practical importance of a woman’s right to choose, Kavanaugh pushed back.

“I do not live in a bubble. I understand,” he said. “I live in the real world.”

It was, once again Blumenthal who pressed Gorsuch on a definitive answer on abortion rights. But the scene played out nearly identically to how Kavanaugh would approach it a year later.

“Do you agree with the result in Roe v. Wade?,” the Connecticut Democrat asked.

But Gorsuch doesn’t answer.

“Senator, I am drawing the same line that Justice Ginsburg drew, Justice O’Connor drew, Justice Souter, Justice Scalia,” he began. “Senator, I fear judges having to make commitments, tacit promises, hints, previews, as Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg called it, in order to become confirmed. And once we do that, I am fearful for the independence of our judiciary.”

Pranav Baskar can be reached at pranav.baskar@globe.com.